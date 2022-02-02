The Bee Family calls Kilik to make sexual comments about Gabriela

The Bee Family, a family vlogger, called out a YouTuber who sexualized their 15-year old daughter.

Kilik, 17 years old, apologized and said that the comments were made in response to Roberto her brother. “harassed” him.

It all started from a feud among Roberto and Kilik who are both game streamers.

YouTube stars The Bee Family have criticized Kilik, a small gaming streamer, for making inappropriate sexual comments concerning Gabriela Burgos’ 15-year-old daughter.

The Bee Family, also known as “Eh Bee Family,”Has been active on YouTube since 2013, and has over 9.5million followers. They often post family vlogs and lifestyle content. Gabriela and Roberto are their teenage children and have their own channels with 600,000 and 1.9 million followers, respectively.

Kilik has been streaming gaming livestreams for three years and has over 34,400 subscribers on YouTube.

The video featuring Kilik’s sexual comments has been removed. However, The Bee Family added clips to their January 28 video titled “Dear Kilik…She’s Only 15.”It shows Kilik visiting Gabriela’s Instagram account, making sexual comments about her., You can also refer to her getting “gang banged,”While addressing Roberto, her 16-year old brother and a gamer known by MrBee with whom he was involved in a feud, she said so.

“It’s so disgusting, it’s so degrading, it’s so filthy. And imagine, he is directing this at our son, about his sister. So imagine being a 16-year-old boy and you are hearing this spoken about your sister,”Gabriela’s mother said so in the video.

She stated that she had reached out to YouTube to request Kilik’s channel be removed. She also said that if Kilik tried to join another platform, they would not allow him to. “be there too.”

Kilik posted a response to the Bee Family video the day before.Dear The Bee Family…The Truth“.,” Kilik stated that he knew what his comments were “wrong, very wrong, disrespectful towards your daughter.”He accused Gabriela’s brother Roberto of being in a feud and describing it as a fight. “hate raiding” his livestream — a practice where streamers direct their followers to infiltrate someone else’s stream and bombard it with offensive or critical comments.

Kilik stated that Roberto and Kilik had interacted on numerous occasions and insulted each others’ families. Roberto was also charged. “harassing”He repeatedly entered his streams, and he said that the comments were made in “retaliation.”He repeated his apology for his comments, saying he did not know Gabriela’s age at the time.

Kilik posted another video, titled “The Other Side of the Wall” on January 30, 2009.Video of my Apology to Gabriela Bee, and my Response to the Bee Family.“He denied that his reference to “gang banging”Was a reference to rape calling the suggestion “crazy,”And accused The Bee Family to taking his comments. “out of context.”He also accused them for spreading the word. “misinformation”He initially stated that he was 19.

Gabriela received further apology from Kilik. “I am deeply sorry for saying that,”Kilik stated. “I hope you are OK.”

Kilik stated that he had been threatened with death by The Bee Family fans and showed screenshots of Instagram messages containing abusive and offensive language. Kilik criticised Gabriela’s parents and accused of mocking him in their video. “using this for content.”

The Bee Family posted a video on January 31st entitled “The Bee Family”.Let me say this.“in which Roberto accused Kilik “starting all this drama on his channel”Gabriela stated that she felt the same way. “targeted”By Kilik’s comments. “Just because I’m a girl, that doesn’t give you the floor to objectify me,”She spoke.

Gabriela added, “I never want to cry on social media, but if it takes this to show you what it really does to people, then I will show my true emotions.”

Gabriela’s mom, who appears throughout the video said that she was seeking legal counsel.

Insider was not immediately contacted by YouTube, Kilik or The Bee Family to request comment.

