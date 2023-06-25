The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White is perfect for Quentin Tarantino’s last movie

HITC argues that The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White would be perfect for Quentin Tarantino’s final movie.

Quentin Tarantino, a filmmaker who has been around for over 60 years, is one such person. Quentin Tarantino, 60 years old and an American filmmaker who began his career in Pulp fiction and Reservoir Dogs.

More recently, he’s earned acclaim with the likes of Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, and Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood. His fans would be happy to see him release a new film every year, but the auteur takes his time, and it turns out that he’s going to stop making movies after his forthcoming tenth film, The Movie Critic.

Knowing how much the man loves movies, there are many fans who aren’t convinced that he’ll stand by this ’10 and done’ approach, but on this note, it’s worth acknowledging that he recently wrote a novel and has expressed interest in things like writing plays, etc.

If it’s truly his final film, then its central performance will be one that audiences fixate on for decades. What are the latest developments?

The Movie Critic reportedly takes place in Southern California, in 1977. Quentin in an interview with Deadline explained that the movie is set there. Interview that the film’s inspired by a critic he used to read when he worked re-stocking vending machines.

“He wrote about mainstream movies and he was the second-string critic. He was an excellent critic. He was a cynic to the bone. He was a mix between an early Howard Stern, and Travis Bickle if he had been a film reviewer. Think about Travis’ diary entries.”

The filmmaker described the critic as “very, very funny. It was very rude. He cursed. He used racist slurs. But his s**t was really funny. He was ruder than hell. He wrote as though he had been 55 years old, but was actually in his 30s. He died in his late 30s…”

Quentin isn’t exactly known for casting younger leads, and he’s often associated with revitalizing careers like John Travolta’s and Pam Grier’s, etc. It’s clear that he’s going with a younger central presence this time around, but there’s a way to narrow down the search.

He clarified to Deadline that, for the role, “a Brit could pull it off, but I don’t want to cast a Brit.” Instead, he wants an American actor in his mid-30s, and it’s going to be a star he hasn’t worked with before. Of course, there’s a wide range of great choices he could make, but can Jeremy Allen White really be beaten?

The actor is American, he’s 32, and Quentin hasn’t worked with him before, so he fits the bill as far as the basic requirements that the director has set currently. He recently earned the most acclaim and spotlight of his career for portraying the central character of the Hulu series The Bear, Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto. He’s phenomenal in the role and it may be his best performance yet.

Across his career, he has showcased his versatility as a performer, but the roles that should arguably announce him as a major contender for The Movie Critic part are Phillip “Lip” Gallagher in the series Shameless and Josh in The Rental, a horror movie directed by Dave Franco. Both parts prove that he’d be up to the challenge to fluctuate between sleazy, troubled, dangerous, humorous, and charming, and the innate capacity for violence in Josh teases what could be a jaw-dropping Travis Bickle turn in the right hands, and what better hands than Quentin’s to wring it out of him?

Jeremy’s ability as an actor is essentially indisputable at this point, but a role in a movie this monumental would usher in an incredibly exciting next stage in his career, and even from the early information surrounding the part we can picture him in it, doing something interesting.

He’s currently set to play real-life pro-wrestler Kerry Von Erich in the movie The Iron Claw, co-starring with Zac Efron. Then there’s also the forthcoming sci-fi movie Fingernails starring Riz Ahmed and Jessie Buckley. The two projects will help him to establish himself as an actor and not just a television star.

Quentin may see that he is the obvious choice as The Movie Critic, given all of his positive attributes.