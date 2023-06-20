The Bear 2 season 2 will be releasing eight foodie movies.

HITC reviews eight foodie films that you must watch before The Bear Season 2.

It’s almost time for Jeremy Allen White’s Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto to cook up a storm and the fandom couldn’t be more excited.

The Bear, created by Christopher Storer and premiered in Hulu on June 20, 2022, became an instant streaming hit. UK audiences were invited to watch its eight exhilarating episodes on Disney+’s Star channel.

Bringing his fine dining experience to his family’s beef sandwich restaurant in Chicago, Carmy’s tasked with bringing out the best in his staff and especially the food they offer. You food lovers will enjoy these great movies.

With The Bear returning on Thursday, June 22nd 2023, HITC is here to recommend eight must-watch foodie movies ahead of The Bear season 2…

Boiling Point

Boiling Point will certainly bring the heat if you found The Bear to be stressful.

Directed by Philip Barantini, Stephen Graham (The Irishman) stars in this 2021 British drama that’s filmed entirely in one take and follows head chef Andy Jones and his staff at a hot London restaurant navigating through a service suffocated by obstacle after obstacle.

It’s not a gimmick. The film shows how difficult the life of a chef can be. There is also plenty of drama added to make it more interesting. It’s even being adapted into a TV series as we speak!

Burnt

Bradley Cooper stars as Adam Jones in the John Wells directed drama. Jones is a talented Chef who wants to revive his career after a series of disasters both in his personal and culinary life.

He begins to formulate a plan and takes on a job at a London restaurant that is renowned, which paves the way to his return to prominence.

Burnt, released in 2015 by Netflix has a lot of passionate fans. It is one of the best fictional cooking series.

The following are some of the most effective ways to increase your effectiveness.

Have you ever seen a grilled-cheese that looked this tantalizing before? No, it’s not.

This 2014 passion project, directed by Jon Favreau and featuring the actor, tells Carl Casper’s story, about a chef losing his job at a beloved restaurant due to an incident involving a critic.

He buys a truck to reconnect with his family and embark on an adventure of food and enlightenment.

You’ll be searching for recipe ideas at so many points. A foodie must-see.

The Bear is bookmarked with some perfect feel-good moments and The Hundred-Foot Journey director Lasse Hallström serves up plenty of similarly delicious scenes in this 2014 romantic drama starring Helen Mirren.

The story of an Indian family who moves to France. They open a new restaurant next to a French restaurant.

As you’d anticipate, the opposition sparks a rivalry that gradually blossoms into something beautiful and educational for both parties. A cinematic delicacy you can’t help but indulge in.

Jiro Dreams Of Sushi

If including a documentary is cheating then we don’t care because an exception has to be made for Jiro Dreams Of Sushi, perhaps the most exquisite portrait of the art of sushi ever made.

This feature shows Jiro, the sushi chef who is the star of the film. He continues to improve his art. Meanwhile, his eldest son, Yoshikazu, feels the pressure of stepping into his father’s footsteps or falling under his shadow.

Featuring some of the most beautifully captured images of sushi you’re ever likely to see, your dinner plans will be cemented after watching this 2013 treasure.

Mr. Long

This 2017 Sabu-directed crime drama operates primarily as a thriller, but there’s something so beautiful and poignant about the director’s approach to and overt love for food that makes it a no-brainer for the list.

After botching his mission in Taiwan, a Taiwanese assassin is forced into hiding. He discovers that cooking may be the passion he has always wanted to explore.

The town’s admiration for his cooking is matched by the resentment of those who seek revenge.

Ratatouille

Taking things further back to 2007, many viewers consider Ratatouille as Pixar’s greatest achievement—perhaps they’re right.

Although it’s a film about an anthropomorphic rat guiding a budding chef while keeping the truth behind the amazing food hidden, it’s somewhat surprising that the film provides great and acute commentary on the restaurant industry, all while exhibiting an undeniable love for the art of food and how it brings us together.

Tampopo

You’ll feel lots of things while watching the underseen 1985 comedy Tampopo, but first and foremost you’ll feel hungry. Very Hungry.

The Japanese comedy directed by Juzo Itama tells of the hilarious story of two truck drivers that help a restaurateur perfect his noodles.

Enjoying the show with some delicious noodles you’ve prepared at home is a great idea. It doesn’t get any better.

The Bear 2 season premieres Thursday, June 22, 2023 on Hulu.

TV Stories – MORE