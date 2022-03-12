‘The Batman’ The Second Frame is Now Available at $237M+

Warner Bros.’ The BatmanAs expected, the weekend box office is dominated by No. 1 in what is expected be a three-frame No. It is currently No. 1 with a strong hold of 51%, and $66M. It will reach $238.5M by Sunday. Already, the film directed by Matt Reeves has earned over $400M WW. Yesterday clocked $18.7M, -47% from last Friday (-67% if you compare against pic’s first Friday+previews).

That hold beats that previous DC movies’ second weekend hold of Batman v. Superman (-69%), Dark Knight Rises (-61%) Justice League (-56%).

Despite the pandemic calming down and the mask mandate easing in Los Angeles and New York, the middle of the box office is filled with holdovers; Sony’s Spider-Man has no way home Still aiming for $800M, the total will be $792.2M after a 13th weekend take, $4M, -11%, and a theatrical booking in 2,702 locations. That’s a theatrical hold that any rival distributor would envy three months after a pic’s release.

Note, if Disney had kept Pixar’s Turning redThis weekend’s theaters could have brought in $20M-$30M+, or at the very least provided a source of revenue for exhibitors. Here’s the interesting takeaway with that: The buzz is that when Netflix launches a show or movie (outside their major awards season fare), they spend a very thrifty amount of money relying squarely on their subscriber menu. Disney, however, is a case in point. Turning red they’ve shelled out for it like it was a major theatrical release. Why? Likely the marketing money was already there and accounted for, but also they’re eager for the Disney+ subscribers.

iSpot reports that Disney spent $23M on U.S. TV commercials. That’s as much as they spent for Black Widow, More than Jungle Cruise ($19.5M), Cruella Netflix’s spending ($12.6M) Red Notice ads ($3.3M), that streamer’s most watched movie ever.

Disney had spots during the Winter Olympics. Big City Greens, Miraculous -Tale of Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Bachelor And Good Morning America. iSpot reports Turning red‘s trailer was the 16th most seen spot on all of TV since Feb. 21. Why didn’Why doesn’t Disney continue to show this movie in theaters? Again, they need the subscribers over at Disney+ given the billions they’re spending on in streaming programming which isn’t coming down the pipeline as fast as it needs to be.

The total weekend ticket sales are $95M. That’s -43% and 55% respectively from the weekend before. This was in 2019, when Disney had just released their new movie. Captain Marvel This weekend saw record ticket sales, with over $210M in revenue.

