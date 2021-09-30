‘The Batman:’ Robert Pattinson Teases DC FanDome ‘Surprises’

Robert Pattinson offered a teaser for what fans can expect from Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” at this year’s DC FanDome during the red carpet for the Academy Museum’s premiere party. Pattinson hinted that the footage that will be shown will give audiences a new look at his Bruce Wayne and Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman.

“Me and Zoë [Kravitz] did some stuff. It’s a fun little thing,” Pattinson told Variety of what’s to come during FanDome. “There are lots of little surprises for it.”

In the interview, Pattinson also said that he had seen portions of DC’s film.

“I’ve seen some of the movie now and it’s kind of really cool,” Pattinson said. “It’s really cool.”

“The Batman” The film is due to be released on March 4, 2022. Pattinson and Kravitz star in the film, as well as Jayme Lason, Andy Serkis (and Barry Keoghan), John Turturro and Peter Sarsgaard (and John Turturro), John Turturro and John Turturro), Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lewson, Jayme Lawson and Barry Keoghan. The plot is kept secret.

You can watch the entire interview here.

More to come…