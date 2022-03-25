The Batman Homages is approved by seven writers

Since the First trailerFor “The Batman” dropped, fans drew comparisons between the superhero reboot and director David Fincher’s masterful 1995 crime thriller “Seven” – not just in terms of aesthetic influence, but the film’s specific plot as well. How does the writer do this? “Seven,”Andrew Kevin Walker, how do you feel about heavy homages? He is a firm fan of “The Batman.”

“First of all, I’m just incredibly grateful that people remain aware of ‘Seven,’”Walker shared his thoughts about Netflix in a recent interview “Windfall”He co-wrote the book with Justin Lader. “That’s, in my opinion, all due to Fincher. Look at [‘The Batman’], and so much of the homage they’re paying to ‘Seven’ is through a Fincher prism, rightfully so.”

“Seven”Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt star as the two detectives Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt, who work together in an unnamed, grimy city to find clues left by a serial killer. It was an influence on many people. “The Batman,” which finds Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne teaming up with Jeffrey Wright’s James Gordon in a rain-soaked and grimy Gotham City to follow a series of clues left behind by a manical serial killer, Paul Dano’s The Riddler.

“I really enjoyed it,”Walker spoke highly of DC’s adaptation. “It’s kind of that dream of always, as a kid or more accurately as a teenager and as an aspiring screenwriter/filmmaker, you fantasize like, ‘What would it be like if they did an R-rated James Bond?’ Or you would hear a rumor that Tarantino’s gonna do a James Bond. So Matt Reeves, I think, is a phenomenal filmmaker and it was really cool to see a reinvention of that franchise.”

Walker – whose writing credits also include “The Game” “Fight Club” – has some familiarity with DC characters as he wrote a draft of the Scuttled “Batman vs. Superman”FilmIn the early 2000s, for Wolfgang Peterson.

Warner Bros.

“I have very strong feelings about Batman and Superman and all that stuff because I did a draft of ‘Batman vs. Superman,’”Walker agreed. “I know how hard it is to bring a fun version of reality to that kind of thing. I really enjoyed it. I’m looking forward to seeing ‘The Batman’ again, I’m a big fan of all the actors in it and I’m a huge fan of the director.”

“Seven”It was one of many influences. “The Batman”These range from “Chinatown”To “All the President’s Men,” but it’s a testament to the power of Walker’s script and Fincher’s filmmaking that their crime thriller remains such a potent reference point a couple of decades later.

Admiration is mutual. Walker expressed his desire to see. “The Batman”As soon as the film ends, you can start over again: “For me the analogy I use is a movie that kind of acts like a roller coaster, where once you leave you want to just turn right back around and watch it again.”