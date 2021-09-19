The Bachelor’s Juan Pablo Galavis reunites with ex Nikki Ferrell as fans beg exes to ‘get together’

THE Bachelor alum Juan Pablo Galavis reunited with his ex Nikki Ferrell.

After the former TV personality shared a photo from the get together, fans begged the exes to “get together.”

5 Juan Pablo reunited with ex Nikki Credit: Instagram

5 Nikki received his final rose on The Bachelor Credit: Getty

5 Fans begged the exes to get back together

While Juan Pablo, 40, and Nikki, 34, didn’t get the happily ever after they expected during their time on The Bachelor, it seems the exes appear to be on good terms.

Juan Pablo took to Instagram on Friday to share a selfie with Nikki.

While Nikki smiled happily, the former soccer player smiled at the camera while he held an ice cream in one hand.

Alongside the photo, the former Bachelor star wrote: “GREAT 7 years of CATCHING up @nikki_ferrell 🤓”

Shortly after Juan Pablo posted the snap, fans rushed to the comments section to beg the exes to give their relationship another try.

One person wrote: “Get together already @nikki_ferrell & @juanpagalavis.”

‘BEAUTIFUL COUPLE’

Another added: “u guys make a Beautiful Couple!!!! 💗💙💗”

Others complimented how great Nikki looks, as one person commented: “Wow she’s so beautiful!!!”

A following Instagram user wrote: “I love Nikki ❤️❤️”

However, some fans remembered their nasty split and expressed their confusion over the reunion.

One person asked: “What the hell?”

“Woww,” another wrote, as an additional fan commented: “Wait what😭😭”

SEASON RECAP

Juan Pablo made history as the first Latino star to lead The Bachelor during season 18.

While he gave his last rose to Nikki, he didn’t say that he loved them and chose not to marry her.

Their relationship didn’t last long, as Juan Pablo and Nikki called it quits just months after the show’s season concluded.

He later married Venezuelan model Osmariel Villalobos in 2017, though they divorced in 2019.

From 2016 to 2018, Nikki married Tyler Vanloo. They split in 2018.

BACHELOR VILLAIN

Juan Pablo solidified himself as one of the worst stars of the franchise due to the way he treated Clare Crawley, who went on to star on The Bachelorette.

Clare, 40, had made it to the final two, though had a terrible final date with the star.

Clare was left in shock after Juan Pablo apparently whispered an obscenity to her ear.

While reflecting on the date, she told the show’s cameras: “He chose to tell me something that no woman wants to hear. That he doesn’t know me and some sexual thing I don’t want to repeat.

“It was insulting, and it was offensive.”

Juan Pablo had said: “I love f***ing you, but I don’t know you,’” a source told Us Weekly.

Clare, who felt insulted by Juan Pablo’s comments, walked out of the ceremony with Juan Pablo.

“I lost respect for you because I thought I knew what kind of man you are but what you made me just go through… I would never want my children having a father like you,” Her ex ex exclaimed, “She exclaimed!”

5 Juan Pablo is remembered as one of the least favorite Bachelor stars Credit: Getty

5 He famously offended Clare during the season finale Credit: Getty