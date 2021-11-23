The Bachelorette Spoilers: ABC is About to Announce The Season 26 Bachelor!

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for Michelle Young’s season of The BacheloretteThese are some of the rumors and facts about The BachelorSeason 26. Beware!

Unless you’ve been stubbornly avoiding the spoilers (and power to you if you’ve been able to), you know that Clayton Echard, one of Michelle Young’s suitors on the current season of The BacheloretteIt is widely believed that he is The BachelorSeason 26. It’s more than just a rumor, though, isn’t it? He’s been caught filming with ABC camera crews, and Jesse Palmer, the new host of The BachelorEchard used the Instagram photo sharing service to upload photos by, “#TheBachelor.”Now it seems that the time has come for ABC’s announcement of the inevitable.

Promos for November 23rd’s episode The Bachelorette focus on Clayton Echard, with voiceover from Michelle Young explaining that he’s not her person. There are all signs that he is. Jesse Palmer’s “brother from another mother”In a dramatic teased finale, is about to be eliminated “moment that changes everything,”ABC will finally announce his appointment as the next anchor, opening the door for him to be announced by ABC. Bachelor.See the trailer below.

It’s the moment that changes 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨, tomorrow on #TheBachelorette at 8/7c and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/cTOJYkgXhPNovember 22, 2021 Learn more

It’s rare that that promo material would focus so heavily on one of the contestants — especially one that is about to be sent home — rather than the actual lead of the season. The promo suggests that Michelle Young has a breakup with Clayton Echard. Young is seen reading the contents of a message to Echard. I have trouble believing Young — who has shown unwavering integrity, as well as the ability to face hard conversations head-on — would break up with any one of her men with a note. What is Young referring to? “the moment that changes everything”In there?

Either the video is false (The BacheloretteAre editors being misleading? NO!Michelle Young was asked by producers to write the note to Clayton Echard to make him a more sympathetic lead in Season 26. But he doesn’t really require a lot of assistance. Echard has seemed like a likable — if somewhat unremarkable — guy so far on The Bachelorette. He’s a fun-loving former football player, he’s close with his family, and he hasn’t gotten involved in any of the house drama. I don’t think producers need to make a villain of Young in any way to get people on board with Echard.

Fans The BachelorThe announcement of the Season 26 lead has been awaited by franchises for a while. After Matt James’ season, it was announced that two seasons of The BacheloretteWould air back-toback as well Bachelor in ParadiseSeason 7 The BachelorJanuary 3, 2022, return. ABC had to find a new host after Chris Harrison, who was fired for comments he made in defense Rachael Kirkconnell’s race scandal, was fired.

When Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette Bachelor in ParadiseNo Bachelor announcement, it was presumed that the Season 26 lead would come from Michelle Young’s season. ABC has not confirmed that Clayton Echard was the man, despite being widely reported by the media.

Is ABC’s vow of silence about to be broken? Michelle Young is about to fire Clayton Echard. Tune in The Bachelorette8.30 p.m. ET Tuesday on ABC to find the answer. Check out the 2021 TV Schedule for more information.