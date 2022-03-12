The Bachelorette: 8 Twitters That Show Gabby Windey Should Be The Series 19 Star

As Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor nears the end, there’s been so much drama surrounding His journey comes to an end — not to mention the villainous Shanae Ankney The backlash that followed Echard regrets becoming a bachelor — that there’s hardly been time to talk about what really matters: who will lead Season 19 of The Bachelorette? Season 26 The BachelorThere were many lovely women in the list who could be great choices for a second chance at romance on their own seasons. For reasons that will be explained below, Gabby Windey seems to be the obvious choice.

This is assuming, of course, that Gabby Windey doesn’t end up engaged to Clayton Echard after next week’s finale. The finale left things open for speculation. fantasy suite episode Susie Evans was then eliminated in the final round after Echard admitted that he was in love with all three of his final men and that he was intimate with Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

Any of the above is possible. Final three Would make great leaders The Bachelorette in Season 19 — not to mention some who were eliminated earlier in the season, including Teddi Wright and Serene Russell — Gabby Windey brought the self-confidence and humor that Bachelor Nation deserves after the Season of hard decisions This is The Bachelor that we’ve all witnessed.

Why does Gabby not like Clayton? She's my favorite though ! #TheBachelor

Gabby Windey didn’t worry about looking silly or putting on makeup while she was on camera. It was refreshing to see women having fun, especially with all the drama that has been going on throughout Season 26.

It was always Gabby #TheBachelor

Imagine yourself in a BacheloretteThe woman whose face displayed this level of disgust when one of her suitors began to act suspiciously. Gabby Windey stated that she Being a professional cheerleader It was a great help to her in the process of living with a group of women. However, there were many instances when viewers at home saw this exact face.

Here are my top picks for the season. Gabby is our face queen 👸🏻🥇🌹 #Bachelor #BachelorABC #TheBachelor #TheBachelorABC

Gabby Windey’s take on the Fantasy Suite dates showed that she has the emotional maturity to go through this process. Windey seemed to be okay with Clayton Echard considering all his options. She wanted him to be confident that he made the right choice if he chose her. Susie Evans claimed that Echard would not be able to have sex or fall in love with any other women. Windey, however, was exactly the opposite.

Me begging @BachelorABC for Gabby to be the Bachelorette: #TheBachelor

As if her pre-Fantasy Suite attitude wasn’t enough, walking back into the hotel to talk with Rachel Recchia and Susie Evans the next morning had fans screaming, as she walked in with messy hair and immediately told the other women how cute they looked. Susie couldn’t even help herself and eventually commented that Gabby Wendy had “bed head.”

Gabby will not be returning home with "I just had sex" hair 🤣 #TheBachelor

Forget the rose ceremony. The Bachelor Gabby Windey had already been dirty by the time they dropped her off in Icelandic tundra to meet Clayton Echard. Fans loved that even in those freezing conditions, Windey’s humor showed through:

Gosh I love Gabby more every week #TheBachelor

Consider this: Gabby could be The BacheloretteWe might see her grandpa again, who was certainly one of the most beloved characters in our lives. highlights of Season 26’s Hometown Dates . We already miss his calling his granddaughter a “lovable dingbat”:

This is fine and all but WHERE IS GABBY'S GRANDPA? #TheBachelor

If this final tweet doesn’t convince you that Gabby Windey has the confidence and sense of humor to lead her own season, we’ll just have to agree to disagree. Windey The BacheloretteSeason 19 fans deserve and need.

She is the moment #thebachelor #womentellall