The Bachelorette 2023 LIVE — Charity Lawson’s shock rose ceremony decision slammed as fans demand justice for favorites

CHARITY Lawson decided to give Brayden Bowers a rose after he “questioned her character” on this week’s episode of The Bachelorette.
After Adrian Hassan revealed to Charity that Brayden had called her “classless” after she kissed Joey Graziadei during the group date, fans were stunned when she saved him at the rose ceremony.
Many took to Twitter to demand “justice” for the fan favorites that were sent home after John Henry Spurlock, Caleb Arthur, Josh Young, Kaleb Kim, and Spencer Storbeck were all eliminated.
One shocked viewer wrote on Twitter: “I’m sorry, Charity chose Brayden AND Adrian over John Henry?!?!?! Where is the justice?”
“She should’ve kept Josh over auntie Brayden,” another shared, poking fun at Brayden’s outfit choice during the episode.
Final rose goes to…
BRAYDEN gets the final rose in a shocking move.
Josh, Caleb A., Kaleb, Spencer, and John Henry are being sent home.
Rose ceremony continues
James get a rose.
Adrian gets a rose.
It’s come to the last rose of the night.
Rose ceremony continues
Warwick is safe.
Michael accepts a rose.
Sean gets a rose.
Xavier and Aaron S. are both safe.
“I’m in shock right now,” Brayden says.
“I deserve to have a rose right now.”
Rose ceremony begins
Charity starts the rose ceremony by giving Dotun a rose.
From there, Tanner gets a rose.
Caleb B. gets a rose.
Brayden rolls his eyes
Jesse tells the men that Charity won’t be seeing the men before the rose ceremony.
He says that some of the men will be sent home tonight – and Brayden rolls his eyes.
Adrian drops the bomb
Adrian reveals to Charity that Brayden called her “classless” – and her face drops.
Charity says that the language used hurt her.
“There are too many incredible people here for me to be so fixated on this,” she says.
Charity and Brayden take a moment
Brayden pulls Charity aside at the barbecue to discuss his issues with the group date.
Brayden says the news made him doubt Charity’s character.
Charity says it hurts her to hear that he was sad and the issue seems to be resolved.
“Please tell me everything,” Charity says.
She says in a confessional that she appreciates his vulnerability, saying: “He doesn’t hold back with me, which is nice.”
Brayden has ‘lost the plot’
Fans retroactively can’t believe that Brayden got the first impression rose because of his behavior now with the other men.
“Charity lowkey fumbled by giving Brayden the first impression rose, this man has lost the plot,” one viewer wrote.
Jesse Palmer comes bearing news
Jesse tells the guys that there’s not going to be a cocktail party today – but a barbecue instead.
So far, John, Joey, and Aaron all have roses from Charity.
Sean is nervous
Sean tells Joey: “You’ve made out with Charity longer than I’ve talked to her.
“That sucks.”
Fans like Joey as the next Bachelor
Viewers think that if Joey doesn’t win Charity’s heart, then he should become next season’s Bachelor.
Joey opens up about his family
Joey tells Charity that he grew up with divorced parents after his dad came out as gay.
“It’s amazing to see the love they still have for each other,” Joey tells Charity about his parents.
“It taught me how important love is.”
Charity thanks Joey for opening up and gives him a rose.
Brayden is packing his bags
Brayden is upset when he hears that the guys on the group date had to watch Charity and Joey kiss.
“I feel like a punk just having to hear about it,” Brayden says.
“I feel like they were disrespected.”
Brayden says he’s going to pack his bags because he’s not sure if he wants to be with Charity after this situation.
The other guys get jealous
Charity and Joey kiss for over four minutes while everyone stands and awkwardly watches.
“I feel like the luckiest guy ever,” Joey says.
“I’m just lost in the moment.”
Meanwhile, the other men on the group date are obviously not happy.
The group date ends with Joey getting a one-on-one with Charity.
Joey wins the group date competition
Joey impressed Charity during the group date!
Joey and Charity will make Bachelor Nation history for the longest recorded kiss.
“I’m excited, I’m ready, I’m here to win Charity’s heart,” joey says.
A record could be broken
Whoever impresses Charity the most will get the opportunity to break the record for the longest kiss in Bachelor history.
They will be beating Sean Lowe’s record of around three minutes.
“I’m hoping it’s gonna be our first kiss,” Joey says.
Gabby and Rachel are here!
The season 19 Bachelorettes are hosting the next group date!
Gabby and Rachel will be judging the men’s chemistry with Charity.
Group date rose goes to…
JOHN gets the group date rose!
This comes as a shock to a lot of the men – especially as Brayden and Adrian both felt confident about getting the rose.
Adrian opens up about his daughter
Adrian tells Charity that he has a daughter at home and so it shocks him to see some of the men treating the experience like “spring break.”
“I’m not here to play games,” he tells her.
“It’s not a vacation for me.”
Adrian slams Brayden
Adrian says that Brayden seems like he’s there for “spring break” after he argued with Adrian about who was the “MVP” during the dodgeball game.
Adrian says that Brayden is a “child” and seems like he’s not there for the right reasons.
He sits down with Charity to tell her the truth.
John gets a kiss
John and Charity finally get some time together and the two end up kissing at the cocktail party.
Charity says she was taken by surprise when he took the initiative with a kiss.
“That makes me really hopeful,” she says in a confessional.
Brayden is ‘crushing’
Brayden pulls Charity aside at the cocktail party and confesses that he’s “crushing” on her.
“I am very sure that I’m her number one pick,” Brayden says in a confessional.