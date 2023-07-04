The Bachelorette 2023 LIVE — Charity Lawson’s shock rose ceremony decision slammed as fans demand justice for favorites

CHARITY Lawson decided to give Brayden Bowers a rose after he “questioned her character” on this week’s episode of The Bachelorette.

After Adrian Hassan revealed to Charity that Brayden had called her “classless” after she kissed Joey Graziadei during the group date, fans were stunned when she saved him at the rose ceremony.

Many took to Twitter to demand “justice” for the fan favorites that were sent home after John Henry Spurlock, Caleb Arthur, Josh Young, Kaleb Kim, and Spencer Storbeck were all eliminated.

One shocked viewer wrote on Twitter: “I’m sorry, Charity chose Brayden AND Adrian over John Henry?!?!?! Where is the justice?”

“She should’ve kept Josh over auntie Brayden,” another shared, poking fun at Brayden’s outfit choice during the episode.

The Bachelorette continues next Monday at 9pm ET on ABC.

