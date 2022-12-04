The Babies in the Set: A Handmaid’s Tale has Clear and Sensible Rules﻿

If you are looking for babies, look out! “The Handmaid’s Tale,” The series’ production crew must follow certain guidelines. Twin babies are essential.

In addition to their ability to be swapped out when necessary, Yvonne Strahovski explained that twin babies are generally smaller than other babies, “which is helpful for television.” However, she continued, “Casting has to find moms who are willing to let us borrow their baby and cover them in strawberry jam and cream cheese for the process. And trust us with these precious, precious little babies” (via Entertainment Weekly).

These tiny thespians are just beginning their journey. Once the cameras start rolling, the hard work really begins. Strahovski said that filming with babies can often be complicated. Season 5 episode 7 was even the most difficult. There are strict limits to how often and for how much time pint-sized actors can be present on sets.