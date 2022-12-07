The Asian Streamer Viu is Fighting Global Competition

EXCLUSIVE: Viu, a Pan-regional Streaming Service, is owned by Hong Kong Telco and Media Group PCCW. This has made Viu one of the most successful local stories in Southeast Asia. The service holds its own against international giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Based on data from Media Partners Asia (MPA), Viu ranks first in Southeast Asia for monthly active users (MAUs), and third in paid subscribers, behind Netflix and Disney+. In the first half of 2022, Viu’s MAUs grew by 23% to 60.7 million, while paid subscribers increased by 31% to 9.1 million.

Viu’s ‘freemium’ business model and partnerships with regional telcos and other tech providers have contributed to that success, but as Asia content chief Marianne Lee explains, it’s also down to a nimble and hyper-localized content strategy.

“We serve a very young audience,” says Lee, who joined Viu last year from WarnerMedia in the role of Chief of Content Acquisition & Development for Asia (Viu also operates as a streamer and content producer in the Middle East and South Africa).

“Our audience is young and they’re digital natives. They may have skipped over that pay-TV stage and moved straight into watching content on their mobile phones. We’re also mass audience, so in Hong Kong we aim for Cantonese speakers, and in Malaysia we aim for the audience that speaks Malay.”

Viu is now positioned slightly differently to global streamers. However, they are starting to reach mass markets in Southeast Asia. In the beginning, Viu was aiming at slightly older professionals with more financial ability.

Viu launched 2015, the same year that Netflix was entering the region. Viu started in Korean anime and Korean drama, which are two types of content that can be found across the region. Viu also offers content in Chinese, as well. According to MPA data, 38% of Southeast Asia’s premium viewing is K-drama. Lee sums up the reason for Korean content’s popularity by saying: “Beautiful sets, beautiful people and the editing is super engaging.”

Of course, over the past few years, the demand for Korean content has reached such heights that it’s also become prohibitively expensive. Lee explained that Viu has built long-lasting relationships with every Korean broadcaster, such as CJ ENM and JTBC. Now, Viu wants to go upstream.

Typically, Viu acquires international rights to K-dramas and simulcasts them to its streaming markets immediately after they’ve broadcast in Korea. It also syndicates to Asian territories where it doesn’t operate as a streamer, including Japan, Taiwan and Vietnam, as well as further afield. Lee refers to Viu Original Reborn Rich, starring Song Joong-ki (Vincenzo), as a good example of how the streamer is now boarding shows much earlier – working in this case with broadcaster JTBC and its production arm Studio LuluLala (SLL).

“We’d already built those relationships with the broadcasters, and now we’re working much more closely with the production houses,” explains Lee. “That means we get involved much earlier, having input on the casting and the scripts. Of course it’s competitive – everyone wants the ‘S Grade’ [Super Grade] series, but we’re not all chasing the same content, as we all have a certain demographic in mind.”

The same simulcast strategy is used for Korean variety shows and other formats, although Lee says it’s obviously much harder to get content subtitled and out on its platform almost immediately when you’re working with unscripted shows.

Viu is also able to tap into the hot trends for content. Lee claims that Chinese content has also begun to be popular in the region. “We’ve noticed that the costume, fantasy, palace genres work really well in Chinese-speaking markets [Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia], while the contemporary, urban dramas can travel outside those territories to Thailand and Indonesia.”

She predicts, however that Thailand’s next major wave will be Thai content. [Boys’ Love] The genre has been growing in popularity in Asia and is almost unknown in the West. It was born in ‘Shonen-ai’ Japanese manga genre, BL, features gorgeous young men involved in (usually very tamely) homosexual relationships. It is mostly read by teenage girls and women.

Viu’s Thai BL hits include Near FriendThis video features six couples of men who are in love with each other. ‘straight’ Thai series are also working well – including romcom My Bubble Tea Romantic Drama Finding The RainbowBoth films star Nichkun, who is a Thai American superstar and also plays in K-pop band 2PM. “The Thai industry really knows how to position and market their stars,” says Lee. “They’ve learned a lot from the Korean industry and are making bigger shows. Finding The Rainbow is Nichkun’s second project with us – it’s a beautifully filmed, epic love story set from the early 1990s until the present day.”

However, there is also talk of a possible reorganization in some other Southeast Asian regions. Viu also has production offices located in Malaysia and Thailand. Viu is known for producing crime dramas. Black Romance and comedy Her beauty was admirableBoth are adaptations of Korean IP. Viu Originals also has music-themed series in the Philippines. Still K-LoveThe following is a description of an ‘ode to K-drama’Indonesia; where there has been a lot of adaptations. Pretty Little LiarsAlready in Season 2 Bad Boys vs Crazy GirlsThis film is about rebellious students who plot to escape their school.

Description Bad Boys vs Crazy Girls You can also use it as an a “guilty pleasure” Lee likes to be observant. She says all the markets in Southeast Asia are rapidly maturing. “For example, Indonesia is moving past adaptations, and the team there is doing a great job of engaging scriptwriters and selecting interesting IPs.”

Back home in Hong Kong, Viu’s sister free-to-air broadcaster ViuTV, has been bringing younger audiences back to Cantonese-language content with youth-focused dramas, variety shows and hot boy band MirrorThe first real Canto-pop breakthrough in many years. Viu subtitles this local content across Hong Kong and simulcasts throughout the region. It reverses a trend where young Hong Kong-ers regard local TV as obsolete and prefer English-language programming.

Lee explained that Hong Kong’s market is different from Southeast Asia. Viu’s Hong Kong audience skews young, but not as young as elsewhere, and it’s a market that embraces live-action Japanese drama in addition to anime. Japanese BL Show Ossan’s Love It was so well-liked that it led to a Cantonese version.

“Hong Kong just has a very long history of consuming Japanese content,” Lee is a Hong Kong native and also has worked for broadcasters and studios in Singapore. “We’re very influenced by Japanese culture. During the pandemic all my friends complained that they couldn’t visit Japan, and all described it as their second home.”