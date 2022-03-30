The April Fool’s Day New Moon In Aries Will Not Be Laughable

We’re only one week into Aries season, and this fiery sign is wreaking havoc en masse. A New Moon flies under Aries on March 31 and April 1, but this is no April Fool’s joke. This cosmic clash between opposing forces is nothing short of hilarious.

A tornado is formed when hot and cold air collide. Aries and the New Moon are similar. The former requires reflection, rest, and pause. However, the latter demands action and confrontation.

The two powerful forces will have their tête-à-tête within the 7th House of Relationships. The entire Zodiac can get ready for some bumpy roads ahead.

Aries

March 20 – April 19

An unfortunate event could cause past memories to come back, causing you to feel hurt again. You feel the need to address the problem head-on. However, that isn’t the right approach this time. Sometimes, silence is the best thing for change.

Taurus

April 19 – May 20

Despite your best efforts to stay current, the world around you is constantly changing. Rarely do your expectations match the reality presented to you, and you’re starting to let it get to you. Is this possible? It is really the environment that’s in the wrong? Or are they you?

Gemini

May 20 – June 21

Resentment is a result of your inability or unwillingness to be firm in your convictions. Everything you keep in your head will eventually come out. You can either start now and open it slowly, or you can procrastinate until it violently erupts—your call.

June 21 – July 22

Cancer

Just because your emotions are legitimate doesn’t mean they can’t lead you astray. In almost all situations, you can lead with your heart. But this week, it is important to have insight from the head. It is a mistake to ignore logic and pragmatism.

Leo

July 22 – August 22

People might not realize how sensitive you are to the feelings of love that you have for yourself and others. While there’s nothing wrong with taking time to lick your wounds, it’s important to ask yourself: are you really still hurting? Do you enjoy the drama?

Virgo

August 22 – September 22

Your keen insight allows you to consider all possible outcomes. You can prevent many problems from ever happening if you have a strong work ethic. But that doesn’t mean everyone prefers this tack, and you certainly can’t force them.

Libra

September 22 – October 23

Diving headfirst into other people’s problems isn’t going to solve your own. Instead of trying to steady someone else’s course, why don’t you work on doing the same to yours? What are you hiding from while immersing yourself in others’ lives?

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

Never do anything halfway. When you commit, you are committed completely. This is admirable, but expecting others to do so is a recipe of disappointment. It’s also indicative of how much of your ego is wrapped up in your loyalty.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

As a fellow fire sign, you feel Aries’ restless energy more acutely than others. This is especially true now with the New Moon, which is still and stagnant. This week’s challenge is to recognize the small, incremental expansion that can occur.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 20

There’s a fine line between helping and overstepping boundaries, and it’s one that you’ve had some difficulty walking. Just because you might have the answer to someone’s problems doesn’t mean they’re ready to hear it. Are you YouAre you ready to help? that?

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

This week, life is teaching you a valuable lesson. It doesn’t matter if you ignore it or pay attention to it. Pretending that the problem will be solved by indifference, or inaction is futile. You already knew this, right?

Pisces

February 18 – March 20

Others may struggle to recharge and rest, but you have the opposite problem. Your propensity for escapism makes it difficult to get moving again once this week’s New Moon begins to wax. But you’ll have to follow the tide if you want to stay above water.

More from Suggest