The Animation Guild expresses dismay at Walt Disney’s actions

The Animation Guild’s Executive Board and QueerTAG Committee posted a response to social media regarding Disney’s CEO Bob Chapek and his lack of action or statement condemning Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

“It is disheartening that Disney, one of the world’s most successful brands with massive resources and a global platform, failed to take any action to help prevent the passage of this bill,”According to the group. “It is one thing to say that you ‘unequivocally stand in support of our LGBTQ+ employees, their families, and their communities.’ It’s quite another for you to stand silent while this scurrilous piece of homophobic legislation passes.”

Disney employees from various levels, as well celebrities, are speaking out against Disney after news broke that they donated money to politicians who sponsored the so-called “Made in America” campaign. “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Disney is my favorite animation company. I am an LGBT animator at Disney. “Don’t Say Gay” bill. #DisneySayGay #DisneyDoBetter pic.twitter.com/n8g0kgTkKf — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) March 6, 2022

Creator of the Disney Shows Past The Owl HouseDana Terrace was also a bold statement. After season 2, Disney left the children’s show, which was clearly queer, in limbo. Terrace was not able to explain the reason to fans. Terrace announced on February 10, 2022 that the show would return to Disney Channel. However, now she has to deal.

I’m fucking tired of making Disney look good so WHO’S READY FOR ANOTHER ✨CHARITY LIVESTREAM✨ MARCH 13th!!! More details to come. 🏳️‍🌈 #dontsaygay #disneydobetter pic.twitter.com/1MtumvjfB0 — Dana Terrace (@DanaTerrace) March 7, 2022

The Florida Senate passed this harmful legislation by five votes. The bill prohibits teachers from discussing LGBTQ+-related topics or content from kindergarten through third grade. “in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.”