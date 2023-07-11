The Animated Series Had a TV Batman ‘Crossover,’ that Only Real Fans Can Remember

The Animated Series Had a TV Batman 'Crossover,' that Only Real Fans Can Remember

Although it isn’t as well-known as “Batman: The Animated Series,” the DC Universe’s Dark Knight corner deserves praise for “Batman: The Brave and the Bold.” In the years 2008-2011, the Cartoon Network series was simpler, more humorous, and featured Batman’s team ups with DC characters (Diedrich Baer who had also voiced Batman on the “Young Sheldon”. It is a little known fact that Bader, who also voiced the character on “Young Sheldon”, worked as an actor with Adam West in a Batman production.

West received two voice credits for “The Brave and the Bold,” which both date back to Season 2. He makes his debut on the show as Proto-Bot — a big clumsy robot Batman builds and instructs to help out around the Batcave instead of fight crime to avoid collateral damage — in the episode “Plague of the Prototypes!” He eventually helps Black Mask’s scheme (John DiMaggio), to take control of Batman’s Batbots. West returns in the credits of “Chill of the Night” to the title of “Brave and the Bold”. Thomas Wayne, Bruce Wayne’s dad is voiced by West.

Adam West is not only synonymous with Batman continuity from the 1960s, but his contributions to DC go far beyond that. Adam West’s voice work was memorable, even when he didn’t wear his cowl.

