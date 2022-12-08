The American Music Fairness Act is approved by the U.S. House Committee

House Judiciary Committee voted in favor of a bill to establish a royalty for sound recordings on radio broadcasting. It is called the American Music Fairness Act. The bipartisan bill would allow artists to receive royalty payments when their songs are played on U.S. terrestrial radio stations. This is similar to what songwriters get.

Only the United States is a major country where terrestrial radio does not have to pay royalty payments to artists or record-music copyright holders of songs broadcast on-air. Such performance royalties already exist for streaming and satellite radios SiriusXM.

Jerrold Ndler, Chairman of House Judiciary Committee, said that the bill was now ready to be sent out of committee. “Imagine a profession in which you put in countless hours to create a product that is appreciated by millions of people, but while major companies can generate significant profits distributing your product, those companies pay you absolutely nothing for your efforts. This may seem unthinkable, but it is the reality for American recording artists and musicians when their music is played on AM/FM radio. They do not receive a penny in exchange for the broadcast of their performances, even though the large broadcasting corporations playing their music take in billions of dollars every year from advertising.”

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. praised Wednesday’s vote, writing in a statement: “Today’s passage of the American Music Fairness Act through the House Judiciary Committee marks an important step for this critical piece of legislation, and I am grateful to Chairman Nadler, Rep. (Darrell) Issa, and members of the committee for supporting the music community’s right to fair pay. It is vital to the health of our industry that creators are compensated for the use of their intellectual property on terrestrial radio, and the Recording Academy will continue to advocate for AMFA until this bill is signed into law.”

National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), has aggressively resist the legislation. Some stations put ads on the air so that their listeners could write to congresspeople complaining about the unfair burden of the proposed royalties.

The bill is now in motion The full House will then consider it. Before it could become law, both the Senate and House must approve the bill. In September, the Senate presented its version of this bill.

Congressmen Ted Deutch (D–FL) and Ted Issa (R–CA), introduced last year the American Music Fairness Act to the House of Representatives.

Anticipating the committee’s passage of the bill, the National Association of Broadcasters released a statement last week asserting that passage by the full House was unlikely, and pushing a different piece of legislation — the Local Radio Freedom Act — that the organization contends is supported by many more House members.

Curtis LeGeyt, president and CEO of NAB was quoted as saying this on Dec. 2, “More than 250 bipartisan cosponsors of the Local Radio Freedom Act, including a majority of the House of Representatives, stand with America’s local broadcasters against this onerous performance fee that would irrevocably damage local radio. In spite of this, the recording industry continues its uncompromising pursuit of this one-sided proposal that would upend the relationship between artists and broadcast radio.” LeGeyt also added “NAB remains committed to working to find a mutually beneficial solution to this decades-old policy disagreement, but this AMFA proposal is not the answer. A markup of this legislation as drafted simply ensures that yet another Congress will pass without meaningful progress on this issue.”

It Broadcast Law Blog Has written that it is unlikely the bill will be put up for approval immediately by the full House. The current Congress members constitute a “lame duck” Only one month of assembly is allowed.

American Music Fairness Act has been endorsed by AFL-CIO (the American Association of Independent Music) (A2IM), American Federation of Musicians (AFL-M), American Federation of Musicians (A2IM), American Federation of Musicians), American Federation of Musicians (RIAA), SoundExchange, SAG-AFTRA, and the Recording Industry Association of America.

“Congressional action on the American Music Fairness Act demonstrates that while justice can be delayed, it ultimately cannot be denied,” said Michael Huppe, president-CEO of SoundExchange, in a statement. “For decades, broadcast corporations have made hundreds of billions of dollars while denying creators royalties for music played on AM/FM radio stations. That’s fundamentally wrong. Everyone knows that, including the broadcasters.”