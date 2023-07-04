The amazing hotel is sure to give you a very deep sleep, but it’s not for the faint of heart.

This 1,375ft-underground hotel is one of the few that guarantees guests will sleep well.

This underground retreat is a great place to recharge your batteries if you can endure the 2-hour trek from the parking lot to get there.

Deep Sleep is a new accommodation that promises a restful sleep with an adventure.

This former Victorian Slate Mine offers a unique slumber and an unforgettable experience in North Wales.

This subterranean sanctuary is located below Snowdonia’s mountains and only accessible via “a steep and challenging route”.

Visitors say it’s worth the trip to see the cozy rooms created inside the abandoned mine.

Four luxury log cabins with twin beds are available, as is a grotto for couples in need of a quiet catnap.

The double bedroom, the dining room and the bathroom make it a perfect romantic retreat.

You’ll have to act fast, as Deep Sleep is open only one night per week.

On Saturday, the unique hotel will welcome guests. Daredevils can meet with their guides from 5pm to begin their descent.

The mountain path is “steep”, and it takes around 45 minutes to get them “kitted up” before the dangerous journey.

The visitors are equipped with Wellington boots, Wellington harnesses, and helmets for their trip. They also carry a flashlight to help them navigate in the dark.

The underground cave is only accessible by groups who must negotiate rickety bridges and crumbling miners’ stairs.

Before it closed at the end of the 20th Century, hundreds worked in Cwmorthin’s slate quarry.

Go Below Underground Adventures purchased and reopened the site, because they saw its potential as a place for thrill seekers to enjoy a safe haven.

Deep Sleep boasts the deepest accommodation available in the world, and also offers a range of exciting activities.

Zip-lining is a great way to test your courage. You can also climb up a vertical shaft or scale a waterfall.

If that isn’t enough, you can also boat across an underwater lake or even abseil down to the UK’s deepest point.

All guests will be given the opportunity to experience life under water, including a “expedition” style meal.

After a full day, the hotel recommends that you “retreat to bed to enjoy a deep and restful sleep.”

Even though it is 10C in the room, cabins still feel “cosy” due to thick insulation lining the walls.

For those that can’t turn off their phones, there’s Wi-Fi. But no signal from mobile phones to reduce distractions.

Mike Morris, the Operations Manager said that his team was confident in their new accommodation concept.

He stated: “There are two reasons for its beginning. It was a result of popular demand.

We heard from many of our clients who came on these adventurous tours: “Wouldn’t this be fantastic to sleep right here?” We thought, ‘why not?’

Miles is also interested in creating firsts. For example, he wants the world’s longest, deepest, and highest underground zip-line.

This was an opportunity for him again to display his creative side by creating this space.

Two guests can enjoy a night in one of the impressive cabins for £350, while the grotto will set you back £500.

Experts have suggested that a room designed to look like a womb can help you fall asleep faster.

