The Ages of the ‘Bridgerton Cast’ vs. the Ages Of Their Characters

Daphne Bridgerton will be 21 when she debuts in British society. She will be 22 by the end of season 2.
The premiere season of “Bridgerton”Based on the novel “The Duke and I,”The first of the “Bridgerton” series. It revolves around the summer 1813, when Daphne debuts in high society and then develops a complex relationship with the Duke.
Season two takes place a year later, in 1814.
Phoebe Dynevor is 27 years old in April 2022.
Season one was the most popular season. Wrapped February 2020 — incredibly, just before the pandemic stopped a lot of production — so at the time of filming, Dynevor was 24.
This means that she was just a few years younger than her. “Bridgerton”Character, but also younger than some actors who portray characters younger than Daphne such as her younger sister Eloise and Eloise’s best friend Penelope.
Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings is 29, in season one “Bridgerton.”In season 2, he would be at most 30 years old.
The Duke of Hastings vowed not to wed or have children in an effort to console his deceased father. But promises are broken.
Regé-Jean Page turned 34 in 2022.
Page is 34 years old. This makes him older and closer to Dynevor’s than Simon to Daphne. Page was 30 at the time of some of the production.
He was nominated last year for an Emmy as a lead actor in a drama serial. He will not be returning to the show for its second season.
Anthony Bridgerton is the oldest Bridgerton and he’s 31 in season 2.
The Bridgerton family names its children alphabetically: Anthony, Benedict and Colin, Daphne. Eloise. Francesca. Gregory.
Anthony Bridgerton is the oldest Bridgerton at 31. Season 2 focuses on Anthony. His The second book in the series, “Love Story” with Kate Sharma, is the love story. “The Viscount Who Loved Me.”
Eloise, Daphne’s younger sister is thought to be 18.
Eloise complains about the fact that as a woman, she has no choice but to get married and have children for the entirety of the first season.
The fifth book is available for fans to check out, “To Sir Phillip, with Love” to find out what happens to Eloise when she grows up. But we’re interested to see the second season.
Claudia’s best friend Penelope Featherington is 18.
Penelope spends season 1, pleading for Colin Bridgerton, even trying to get Marina away. However, she’s a fan-favorite because she seems like the most relatable character on the entire show.
Spoilers for season one: Penelope is actually Lady Whistledown, gossip queen. This reveal won’t take place until the fourth volume, so both book and TV viewers will have to be prepared for the hilarious hijinks this season.
In real life, Nicola Coughlan has 35 years.
Coughlan has been playing a teenager since 2018 — she also plays high school student Clare in the British sitcom “Derry Girls,”This will be the last season of the series.
The second season of Season 2 was in production “Bridgerton,”She had just turned 34. Her 35th birthday fell in January 2022.
Queen Charlotte is a real historical figure — in 1814, she was 70 years old.
One of “Bridgerton’s”One of the most inspiring choices was to make British high society more diverse in the 1800s, starting with Queen Charlotte becoming a real queen and wife of King George III.
As Insider has previously reported, historically, she is thought to have been The first mixed-race monarch in EnglandShe is often depicted in art as a white woman, however.
Kate Sharma has joined the “Bridgerton”Family in season 2. She is 26 years old during the events.
Kate is based on the character Kate Sheffield in the books — the show changed the character’s back story and heritage to add more diversity to the show.
Before season 2, all you need to know is that Kate is strong-willed and has a younger sibling who is going to be her sister. “Incomparable”of the 1814 season and is certainly Not Anthony Bridgerton. Oh, and she’s unmarried at 26 so she’s considered a spinster.