The Ages of the ‘Bridgerton Cast’ vs. the Ages Of Their Characters

Daphne Bridgerton will be 21 when she debuts in British society. She will be 22 by the end of season 2.





Daphne Bridgerton.



LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX







The premiere season of “Bridgerton”Based on the novel “The Duke and I,”The first of the “Bridgerton” series. It revolves around the summer 1813, when Daphne debuts in high society and then develops a complex relationship with the Duke.

Season two takes place a year later, in 1814.