The age difference between Adam Faze and Olivia Rodrigo is explored, as well as the rumor of aimed lyrics being rubbished.

Fans of curiosity People claimed that Olivia Rodrigo was insulting Adam Faze in her latest single Vampire, despite the fact she is only 18 years older.

Olivia Rodrigo, the singing and acting superstar, has released Vampire after a long wait. Her fans immediately linked it with her ex-boyfriend Adam Faze. Anonymous source has dispelled the rumors, but social media continues to be flooded with questions about the difference in age between Adam Faze and Olivia Rodrigo.

Adam Faze rumors swirl around new Olivia Rodrigo song

Vampire was bound to be a hit when Rodrigo released her debut single two years after the release of Vampire. The reaction has been overwhelmingly positive.

While the 20-year-old may not have released anything for a couple of years, her comeback single certainly isn’t lacking in the passion or venom that propelled her to stardom in the first place.

Among the slurry of impassioned, empowering callouts littered through the song, Rodrigo suggested that she had endured “six months of torture”. The fact that she was first seen with studio executive Faze in public exactly two years before the release of the song led some to think it was about him.

In July 2021 the couple was confirmed as dating. You can also believe Around seven months later, the couple called it quits.

Adam Faze and Olivia Rodrigo’s age gap explored

It’s well-documented that Rodrigo was remarkably young when her music began to take off, having released her celebrated debut album, Sour, aged just 18.

Rodrigo & Faze was first seen at Space Jam 2’s premiere in July of 2021. At the time, Faze was only 24 and she was 18. The age difference between the music producer and the singer is six years.

They were both the same age at their breakup as they were before they started dating.

Faze diss rumors debunked

The song’s target isn’t quite as clear-cut as some first assumed.

People have said so, at least. Please claim Vampire doesn’t really aim at Faze.

According to an anonymous source quoted by the magazine, “The song isn’t about Adam Faze,” though the mystery figure does not provide any clues as to who the track is really aimed at.

With Rodrigo’s sophomore project, GUTS, not set to be released until early September, we have a few more months of waiting until we’re given some more clues about the source of Rodrigo’s anger.