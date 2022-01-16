The Actors Who Played Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Compare to Him

The Actors Who Played Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Compare to Him
By Tom O'Brien
Rev. Many actors have assumed the iconic role since Rev.

Martin Luther King Jr

AP Photo/Horace Cot


Actors have portrayed him in TV series, movies, as well as on Broadway. It’s important that actors evoke the powerful words, triumphant essence, and charisma of Dr. King. However, it’s also helpful to look the part. 

In honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 17, we have gathered seven actors who played him. We also compared their voices and appearances to the real Martin Luther King Jr.

Paul Winfield played King during the 1978 NBC miniseries “King.”

Paul Winfield King

Paul Winfield is Rev. In the 1978 miniseries, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “King.”


NBC



King was a man of passion and determination, which Winfield captured so well that he won an award Emmy nominationFor his portrayal the civil rights leader. 

The New York Times reported that Winfield had put on 30 pounds in preparation for the role and that he studied King’s films and home movies. The preparation paid off.

MLK

Rev. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Quinn Chapel, Chicago’s South Side, Illinois, during 1960s.

Robert Abbott Sengstacke/Getty Images


Winfield not only got the hair and mustache perfect, but captured the essence MLK’s expressions when he spoke or preached publicly. Winfield resisted. “a conscious impersonation,” The New York TimesReports from 1978.

“It’s impossible to do the man justice — his deep, rich baritone voice and tremendous breath control were brilliant just from an acting point of view. I couldn’t have done it,”Winfield spoke to the publication. “Dr. King’s father said to me, ‘There was only one Martin.’ As an actor, I had to be free to expand here, add there.”

Clifton Powell played Dr. King in this biographical drama from 1999. “Selma, Lord, Selma.”

Clifton Powell MLK

Clifton Powell performing Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.


Walt Disney Television



Based on true events, the movie follows the story of a young girl (played here by Jurnee) who is moved to join the march after hearing King speak. 

Although Powell’s portrayal of King was powerful, his Southern accent wasn’t convincing.

MLK

Rev. Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., 1966.

Bettmann


There’s something just a little bit off about his impersonation of King’s voice — he’s too soft-spoken and sounds more like he’s from New York.

Jeffrey Wright played King on the 2001 HBO movie “Boycott.”

Jeffery Wright MLK

Jeffrey Wright in the role of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “Boycott.”


HBO/YouTube



Stewart Burns’ book was the inspiration for the film. “Daybreak of Freedom,”It follows a timeline that Rosa Parks created after refusing to give up her seat at a “whites only”Bus in 1955 until the end of the bus boycott in the year following. 

Wright’s hairline may be a little too long and his delivery a bit slow at times, but he still did a great job playing King.

MLK

Rev. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. “Face The Nation”In 1967.

CBS Photo Archive


Other Nominations and Awards, the HBO film received three nominations — including Outstanding Actor for Wright — and one win at the 2002 NAACP Image Awards.

Variety’s Phil Gallo 2001Wright was the King “with hushed zeal and an inner flame that grows into a fuel burn by telepic’s end.”

Dexter Scott King, the son of Rev. In the 2002 film, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. played his father. “The Rosa Parks Story.”

MLK

Dexter Scott King plays the role of his father in “The Rosa Parks Story.”


CBS/YouTube



The TV movie portrayed Rosa Parks’ life and the events that led to her refusing to give up her seat at the table. “whites only”bus boycott in Montgomery, Alabama in 1955.  

Samuel L. Jackson was the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “The Mountaintop.”

Samuel L Jackson MLK

Samuel L. Jackson “The Mountaintop.”


Katori Hall/YouTube



The play, written by Katori Hall, tells the fictional story of April 3, 1968 — the night before King’s assassination — in room 306 of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. It’s called the UK. It is possible to winLaurence Olivier Award 2010 for Best New Play It premiered on Broadway the next year.

