The Actors Who Played Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Compare to Him

Rev. Many actors have assumed the iconic role since Rev.





Martin Luther King Jr.



AP Photo/Horace Cot







Actors have portrayed him in TV series, movies, as well as on Broadway. It’s important that actors evoke the powerful words, triumphant essence, and charisma of Dr. King. However, it’s also helpful to look the part.

In honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 17, we have gathered seven actors who played him. We also compared their voices and appearances to the real Martin Luther King Jr.