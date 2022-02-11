The Actor Who Stars In Avocados From Mexico’s Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

The Avocados from Mexico teaser features character actor Andy Richter dressed as Julius Caesar. He’s looking at himself in the mirror and psyching himself up for the role when he suddenly experiences a bout of Imposter Syndrome. “I’m not even Italian,” he says to himself, questioning whether he could play the role. Then he remembers that not only his agent and the Avocados from Mexico people think he’s right for the part, so does his therapist. That’s enough for him to regain his confidence, saying “Andy, this is the role of a lifetime for you. So let’s do this.” He happily eats some guacamole, presumably made from the avocados in question.

If you made it through the whole teaser, you’ll even hear him say his own name: “Et tu, Andy Richter?” he says, quoting the famous phrase. And we’ll have to tune in on February 13 to see the main commercial. But hearing his name may not mean you recognize who he is.

Richter is most famous for being the sidekick to the late-night talk show host, Conan O’Brien — a part he relished from 1993 to 2021. The role of a sidekick is an odd one, having to play off the host without pulling focus from them. “You’re just hanging out with funny people and then famous people drop by,” he told The New York Times. “And you’re supposed to have the feeling of being there and what that’s like.” And Richter was one of the few left.