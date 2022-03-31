The Academy has initiated discipline proceedings after asking Will Smith to quit the Oscars.

Will Smith’s slap on Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for a joke he made about Jada pinkett Smith is still the talk of town. Smith apologized to Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences about what happened during Smith’s speech accepting the Academy Award For Best Actor. King RichardRock later publicly apologised to Smith for the performance. Nevertheless, the Academy decided to launch a formal review into the incident, and we’ve now learned that not only was Smith asked to leave after it unfolded, the organization’s members have now initiated disciplinary proceedings against the actor.

Start with the end of an official declaration shared to THRThe Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, among other outlets, stated that Will Smith and Chris Rock were at the center of the spat. “unfolded in a way”They couldn’t have. “anticipated.”The Academy clarified that Smith had been asked to leave the Oscars ceremony shortly afterward, but he declined. In hindsight, the group’s members recognize that they “could have handled the situation differently.”

As far as current affairs go, the Academy’s Board of Governors stated that Will Smith committed of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, including “inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy.” Smith has been provided at least 15 days’ notice of a vote over his “violations and sanctions,”He can then give his side by writing a response. Then at the Board’s next meeting on April 18, the Academy might take disciplinary action against the Black Menactor, which could also include “suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct.”

The Academy is now taking Will Smith’s situation to the next level by its actions. To provide some context in case you’ve made it this far and don’t know the whole story, Rock, who was presenting the Best Documentary Feature category, joked about Jada Pinkett Smith being in G.I. Jane 2She refers to her bald appearance, which is due to alopecia. Smith came on stage and hit him in the face moments later. Smith shouted as he returned to the seat. “Keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth”Rock presented the slides twice more.

Chris Rock decided not to press charges against Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards. However, it’s clear that Smith could still face penalties from the Academy for his actions. There’s certainly no shortage of celebrities who’ve expressed disapproval of what Smith did, including Jim Carrey being “sickened”The standing ovation and Wanda Sykes, Oscars cohost, wishing Smith would have been asked to leave the building were evidence of the late standing ovation. Smith’s Academy Award win was celebrated on the opposite side of the spectrum. Bel-Air: The Fresh Prince’s Janet Hubert said that meeting Rock once was enough for her.

CinemaBlend will continue to provide more information about Will Smith and the Academy’s decision on how to proceed. Keep an eye out for CinemaBlend. You can read the entirety of the organization’s latest statement on the Smith incident below: