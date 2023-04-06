The $99.99 gadget scans at $34.99 and is a must-have for Walmart shoppers.

ONE popular tech item’s price has been slashed at Walmart – here’s how to buy it.

Walmart is the largest US retailer and sells nearly every gadget that you could imagine at an affordable price.

One popular tech item’s price has been slashed at Walmart – here’s how to buy itCredit: Getty
Hisense HS205 2.0 Channel Sound Bar usually goes for $99.99 on the retailer's site

Hisense HS205 2.0 Channel Sound Bar typically sells for $99.99.Credit: Walmart

Now, the popular Hisense soundbar home theater system will be even more affordable than before.

Hisense’s HS205 2.0 Channel Sound Bar is usually available for $99.99 at the retailer’s website.

But recently, that price has been slashed to $34.99 – a 65 percent discount.

This compact and sleek soundbar is available in black. It measures 37.40 x 2.40 x 2.40 Inches

The kit includes an HDMI and an optical cable as well as a wall mounting kit. This makes setup easy.

Hisense’s 60 Watts of audio output provides a crisp, loud sound. The HS205 model comes equipped with a subwoofer.

The device can also be paired with Roku TV and Bluetooth.

Walmart says the product is ideal for 32-inch TVs.

USER REVIEWS

Walmart gives the device a rating of 3.6 out 5 stars.

“Great clear sound. A little bit more bass would be nice. Overall, I like the wall hang accessory,” one customer said.

It does what I want. You could also use it as a speaker for bass. They added, “Hint hint.”

A second observer said that “using this Sound Bar to connect my TCL Roku TV was the definition of Plug and Play.”

Then they said, “Nice that you don’t need two remotes.”

A user wasn’t so happy about their purchase. He said, “Bought it to improve the low volume levels of a ROKU Herense 55 inch. It seems to have a problem with the TVs.

“Some channels’ sound level is so low that 70 must be reached to hear the channel.”

