The 90s mega-star who split with her husband after 17 years is devastated

In a social media post, a 90s mega-star announced that he and his husband had separated.

Savage Garden’s Darren Hayes first met his British screenwriter husband Richard Cullen back in 2004.

They then married in California in 2013, and Darren said at the time: “I can tell you first hand – being able to marry the person I love and to live in countries where my marriage is recognized – probably saved my life.”

But he’s now shared with his social media fans that they’ve gone their separate ways.

Revealing the news, the 50-year-old musician wrote: “I am an open book when it comes to my music and lyrics but an intensely private person when it comes to my home and family life.

“Despite the challenge to keep the most sacred ad precious parts of my life just for me, I have felt the need to be honest to those who have always cared for my inner world about what’s been going on in my private life these past two years.”

Darren continued: “After 17 years of marriage to the best person I ever met, Richard and I have chosen to accept that our union has greatly and beautifully come to rest.

“In honour of this realisation, we separated earlier this year and have been supporting each other emotionally throughout this massive changed in our lives.”

Darren then said he’d answer the “ugly questions” to “get them out of the way forever.”

He continued to his 83,000 followers: “No, there’s no scandal to report, no infidelity, guilty or third party. It’s just life.

“We adore each other and always will. “We view our marriage, as our greatest collaborative effort. No one can take what we have achieved together.

“We are still best friends. “We always will.” Besides – we have a very cute and needy labradoodle to take care of – and the business of joy to attend to.”

Darren ended the statement by writing: “Thank you for always supporting our union – and for being so gentle with this delicate thing we made.

“Love Darren (and Richard).”

