The 8 things women do all the time which instantly turn men off & it’s bad news if you ask what they do for a living

IT can be hard to find a man, but perhaps we are instantly turning them off without realising it.

Myka Meier, an expert in etiquette, has revealed eight common dating faux pas.

Here, Myka, author of Modern Etiquette Made Easy, tells Fabulous exactly what you should avoid doing when meeting a man…

1. Asking “so what do you do for a living?”

Inquiring about what someone does for a living as an initial conversation starter can come across as opportunistic and be a major turnoff.

It can be seen almost as if asking someone “so how much money do you make?” or “how successful are you?”

There are many other conversation starters and tactful questions that will tell you about the other person, and likely what they do for a living will come up at some point anyway.

One of my most successful male clients once said if a woman asks him that question on a first date, it’s an automatic red flag, as if how much money or success he has is the first thing they want to know, it’s certainly not the right person for him.

2. Inadequately asking questions about the other person during the first conversation.

These can include “do you want children?” or “do you want to get married?”

If the other person chooses to share very personal or intimate details during a first conversation or date such as their desire to have a family, then let that be their prerogative.

To ask someone for personal information on a first call, date, or meeting is too aggressive, intrusive, or too eager can be seen as being overly invasive.

Instead, ask questions that show you have chemistry.

To determine if the initial attraction exists, you need to be able to tell if they are physically attracted to you and if they communicate well with you. This is called mental attraction.

3. Ordering the most expensive thing on a menu

If someone is taking you on a date and it’s clear they are paying, there is nothing more rude than to order the most expensive items on a menu- both food and beverage.

This can make it seem as though you are trying to take advantage of your date’s generosity.

4. Checking out other men

If you are on a date and constantly looking over his shoulder at the next best option, that’s a surefire way to end a date early.

Not only is it a slap to your date’s ego, but to make your date feel inferior and that you are expressing interest or attraction to other men can show lack of both interest and loyalty.

5. Telling them you researched them

Nowadays it’s common to date online or google the person before you meet up.

It doesn’t matter how thorough your research is, it can still be frustrating to learn that someone sitting next to you has done extensive internet searches on him or that his entire family and friends have been following him since before they met up.

It can easily feel like an invasion of privacy, and to admit you already know so much about someone who didn’t tell you details themselves, which can be very off-putting.

6. Talking about your ex

No matter if you are over them or not, your old relationship should not encroach into your potential new one.

Unless he asks, don’t mention your ex…things good or bad. It can show you’re not over them or even bitter…both qualities which could be an immediate turn off.

7. Talking about yourself too much

There is nothing more boring than a one way conversation.

Talking about yourself for the whole date or even most of it shows a lack of interest in the other person.

It is possible to come across as being self-centered. However, not only does it show a lack of interest in the other person, but also a lack of self awareness and social skillset.

8. Not letting someone know beforehand if you are going to be late or without good reason.

Showing up “fashionably late” is not fashionable when it comes to being on a date.

In fact, being late is a disrespect for someone else’s time and considered rude.

For every minute that you believe you will be late, you should give the person two minutes notice.

There’s nothing worse than waiting at a table or bar to be called by someone who is running late 15 minutes before your scheduled meeting time.

