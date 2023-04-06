The 7 best VPNs for Netflix UK, tested and recommended

VPNs have been growing in popularity in streaming the UK. We’ve looked around to find the best VPN for Netflix.

The best providers have been identified that can stream the most popular shows around the globe. One option is even free.

8 Choose the right VPN and Netflix will allow you to watch Netflix content in any country around the globe.

You don’t need one for streaming Netflix content that’s available in your region, of course. However, a VPN is useful for accessing extra content. That’s where a VPN comes in handy.

If your guess is that Netflix doesn’t take too kindly to this workaround, you’d be right: the streaming giant is finding increasingly sophisticated means to block VPNs.

However, while it’s challenging to unlock Netflix content outside your designated region, it’s still far from impossible.

In this article, we’ve put together a list of the best VPNs to use for Netflix in 2023.

You can settle down with some American Netflix, or any other region’s Netflix. Take a look below at our list of available services.

The Best Netflix VPNs: These are our Top Picks

Top VPN for Netflix UK 2023

1. ExpressVPN

8 ExpressVPN, our favorite VPN to stream Netflix, is now a bit more expensive than the other options.

ExpressVPN was put to the test by Alessandro Mascellino in January 2022. He also tried Netflix out during this review.

Netflix was viewed from many locations around the world by him. He found all regions delivered Netflix’s content seamlessly, and it also didn’t lag at any point.

ExpressVPN is a bit more costly than most VPNs, however it offers server locations in places around the globe that aren’t available anywhere else. We call this an excellent VPN option for Netflix.

Rating:

Pros:

Good server distribution

Additional privacy and security features

Unlock nearly all streaming websites

Cons:

They are a little more expensive than other options

Gaming ping can be high in certain locations

There are no multi-hop choices

Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, Amazon and Disney. BBC iPlayer| 24/7 support: Yes| No refund period 30-days| There are many servers 3,200+ | Server locations: 160 | Countries: 94 | Connexions simultaneous: 5

ExpressVPN, from £6.98 per month – buy here

2. NordVPN

8

Our tech tester successfully streamed Netflix using NordVPN during his hands-on experience. He also managed to stream Netflix from South Africa (there are lots of anime), Japan and the UK.

He found connections to US Netflix difficult, but NordVPN is by far the most reliable VPN service for streaming Netflix.

You will also find a simple interface and many server options. Additionally, you have access to excellent support services.

Rating:

Pros:

Amazing security features

With a large number of streaming sites including Netflix, you are successful

Large server network

Cons:

VPNs with a client are a little heavier than those of their competitors

High renewal costs

Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime. Disney+. BBC iPlayer.| 24/7 support: Yes| No refund period 30-days| There are many servers 5200 | Countries: 60 | Connexions simultaneous: 6

NordVPN, from £2.49 per month – buy here

3. Surfshark VPN

8 Surfshark streamed Netflix without any quality drop from our tests.

Surfshark was tried by tech professionals in November 2021. They found that it could access Netflix from all regions, including Japan and the US.

These regions were streamed at 1080p, with no noticeable quality drops or delays.

It’s also a fantastic service in terms of value for money: a monthly basis you can expect to pay £9.69, but that can drop to as little as £1.89 if you pay for a two-year subscription.

Rating:

Pros:

Streaming capabilities that are amazing

At the base tier, it is very well priced

Strong encryption

Cons:

Some issues with kill switches

Speeds not quite same level as competitors

Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, Amazon and Disney. BBC iPlayer| 24/7 support: Yes| No refund period 30-days| There are many servers 3,200+ | Server locations: 100 | Countries: 65 | Connexions simultaneous: Limitless

4. CyberGhost VPN

8 CyberGhost offers a wide range of VPN services and has many locations around the globe.

CyberGhost is a leader in server numbers – currently, it has more than 7,600 servers around the globe.

We consider it one of the best VPNs for VPN access.

It also marks the best servers for smooth streaming. This is a very nice feature.

Rating:

Pros:

We have a huge selection of servers in stock

Long-term, cheap subscription

We offer high connection speeds

Cons:

The client was somewhat klunky during the review

The cost of a one-month subscription to the magazine is not cheap

Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, Amazon and Disney. BBC iPlayer| 24/7 support: Yes| No refund period 45 Days| There are many servers 7,500 | Server locations: 75 | Countries: 88 | Connexions simultaneous: 7

CyberGhost VPN, from £1.70 per month – buy here

5. Internet Access Private

8 PIA allows users to connect openly and offers a 30-day free trial

Private Internet Access is one the few open-source VPN providers. This means that the source code can be freely accessed and is far more secure from data breaches.

PIA should give you access to a wide range of Netflix regions beyond your home.

It’s also possible to try it for yourself. It comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so that you have the opportunity to test it out risk-free.

Pros:

Slick, minimal app

There are many servers networks available

PIA maintains a policy of no logs

Cons:

External security audits are not required

Support for customers is less than others

Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, Amazon and Disney. BBC iPlayer| 24/7 support: Yes| No refund period 30-days| There are many servers 500+ | Server locations: 75 | Countries: 84 | Connexions simultaneous: Limitless

Private Internet Access, from £1.69 per month – buy here

6. AtlasVPN

8

AtlasVPN, one of our most recent VPNs that we tested is owned by NordVPN.

Jamie Harris, Technology and Science Reporter from the Technology and Science Reporter, praised both the high price and fast connection speeds.

This device is still not subject to a thorough third-party audit. However, if your goal is to unlock Netflix from outside of your country, it’s a good choice.

There are pros

Long-term, low-cost subscriptions

Limitless simultaneous device connections

High-speed server

Chat with a live chat representative 24/7

Cons

No-frills user interface

Servers and sites are few in number

Testing for privacy compliance is limited

Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, Amazon and Disney. BBC iPlayer| 24/7 support: Yes| No refund period 30-days| There are many servers 750 | Server locations: 44 | Countries: 38 | Connexions simultaneous: Limitless

AtlasVPN, from £1.35 per month – buy here

VPNs for Netflix UK: Best Free VPN

Privado VPN

8

Privado was the only VPN we tried and it offers a reliable plan for absolutely no cost.

Privado offers a cost-free 10GB subscription that unlocks Netflix content using a VPN without additional expenditure.

Although it’s not perfect, our VPN expert highlighted the absence of a complete privacy audit. However Privado has strong encryption and an impressive kill switch.

Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, All 4 Disney and BBC iPlayer| 24/7 support: Yes| No refund period N/A | There are many servers 750 | Server locations: 12 | Countries: 48 | Connexions simultaneous: 10

PrivadoVPN, from £0 per month – buy here

Verdict: Which Netflix VPN service is the best?

It all comes down to which VPN has the greatest content unlocking and reliability. Surfshark is the winner.

It’s great for Netflix and other streaming services. You can also use it on unlimited devices.

Netflix VPN FAQs

How do we test Netflix VPNs?

We love to recommend services we have tried and tested. All of these VPN providers were reviewed by Alessandro Mascellino, Central Recorder’s tech critic.

To make sure that you understand what you’re getting before you spend your hard-earned money, he put himself in the position of a user.

Which provider is the best VPN to Netflix?

You want the best VPN provider to get Netflix content that is not available in your area. This should include a company with a good number of servers, a low cost and support multiple devices.

Surfshark was our choice for the winner. This service is great for Netflix but can also be used to access other streaming services.

Can I use Netflix’s VPN?

Are VPNs legal in the UK and what are their benefits? The short answer to your question is “Yes!” VPNs are legal services. You can use them to watch Netflix in other regions than your own.

Using a VPN as a workaround in this manner doesn’t constitute piracy.

However, it does go against Netflix’s terms of service – and the streaming company is entitled to cut access to anyone doing so.

But that’s not something that’s reportedly ever being done once. Our guess is that in Netflix’s eyes, the pros of retaining a fee-paying customer far outweigh the cons of having them access content outside their region.

The streaming market is highly competitive. Anyone who leaves Netflix will most likely move to Amazon Prime, Disney+, or HBO Max.

Which VPN is best for Netflix streaming?

There aren’t any free VPNs out there we would recommend for this – like nearly all products on the market, you get what you pay for.

Even top VPNs such as ProtonVPN offer a free Tier, but they reserve the extra features like streaming to paid subscriptions.

Read more here. VPN providers are constantly playing cat-and-mouse against Netflix. They add more servers to replace the ones that get blocked.

It is expensive to add more servers. VPN providers have the option of sharing their Netflix-compatible servers with paid users.

However, many VPNs provide free trial periods that allow you to test out various services and see how they perform.

What VPN service can I use to watch Netflix without paying?

No. Netflix is still a subscription-only company, but we believe it to be a great-value service.

The service isn’t free and we wouldn’t recommend that you pay a subscription.

Our how much Netflix costs explainer has more info on Netflix’s streaming service and their prices.

Sharing your subscription can be done with loved ones to reduce costs. But you must be living in the same home to do that.

Netflix VPN: How do you use it?

VPNs allow you to route your traffic via a network of servers.

The locations depend on each service, but they’re typically scattered far and wide across the globe.

So when you activate your VPN, you’re able to select from one of a number of countries across the world.

Having done that, when you access Netflix, you’re essentially tricking the service into thinking you’re based in that region of choice.

So, if you’re based in the UK, and you want to watch some US-only Netflix shows, simply use your VPN to select an American server location, and voila: you’re set up on US Netflix.

VPN service providers may have several servers located in one location. However, only a few of these servers are compatible with Netflix and streaming services in general.

To ensure that you find servers with Netflix support, keep an eye on the Netflix or streaming icon near individual servers. You can access Netflix from any server if there is no icon (provided you’ve selected one of these VPN services).

With a VPN, can you access American Netflix?

There are all sorts of shows that are only available on US Netflix – and interestingly, a fair few UK shows that aren’t currently available in the UK itself.

Netflix offers its service across a staggering 190 countries worldwide, with a constantly rotating roster of shows and movies across each of them – you’ll find all sorts of things.

The American Netflix Catalog is among the most popular on the platform. Most VPN providers support streaming from the United States.

VPNs are necessary to access Netflix.

For straightforward streaming, you don’t: Netflix is a service that you can access via any smart device, whether that’s your smartphone, tablet or TV.

You can stream up to four devices simultaneously depending on which subscription level you choose. Additionally, you have unlimited access from any number of devices.

As we explain in this wider article, VPNs come in handy when you’d like to access shows that aren’t available in your region.

You can find more information about VPNs by reading our articles: What is VPN, and Is it legal?

Netflix is not compatible with my VPN.

Netflix has become more sophisticated in blocking VPN users from accessing its content.

Streamers are able to detect whether a user is connecting from a proxy address. If this is the case, it can block them from accessing any content until they reconnect using a regular connection.

This is why Netflix cannot be 100% certain that it will allow you to view the Netflix content you desire. But, in case you have problems with Netflix’s service, you can always try another server through your VPN user interface.

The best VPN providers constantly expand and improve their server networks, which means that Netflix-compatible servers need to be added regularly (even though they should be flagged as incompatible for streaming).

What has happened to Netflix’s ban on VPNs?

VPNs can bypass Netflix’s ban on streaming by increasing the number of servers they have, even if these aren’t blacklisted yet by Netflix.

We recommend that you always try another server if you have issues.

Do I have to use a Netflix VPN in order to access other streaming services?

You can absolutely access Netflix VPN to get content not available on Amazon Prime, or other streaming sites in the exact same way.

You can connect to BBC iPlayer via a VPN if you are in a country that is not the UK.

How to Get the Best Netflix VPN In The UK

These are the final tips to help you select a VPN regardless of whether it is on this list.

Plan ahead for your budget . VPN subscriptions can get expensive, especially for the initial subscription. You should always keep an eye out for prices in order to get the best deal.

. VPN subscriptions can get expensive, especially for the initial subscription. You should always keep an eye out for prices in order to get the best deal. C You can even find out which Netflix shows you like the most. . It is not worth getting a VPN service to stream Netflix Australia, if it does not provide reliable streaming services.

. It is not worth getting a VPN service to stream Netflix Australia, if it does not provide reliable streaming services. Pay attention to Netflix’s policy regarding password sharing. The company currently tests a new way to Rooting out accounts sharers. The VPNs may be a potential problem because Netflix uses IP addresses to determine devices’ locations. To ensure you don’t get flagged as “password sharingr” if you reside in a country that is testing the VPN feature, you should always use the same device to connect to the VPN.

The company currently tests a new way to Rooting out accounts sharers. The VPNs may be a potential problem because Netflix uses IP addresses to determine devices’ locations. To ensure you don’t get flagged as “password sharingr” if you reside in a country that is testing the VPN feature, you should always use the same device to connect to the VPN. Take into account the hardware capabilities of your computer. VPN clients generally aren’t very heavy. If you are planning to watch your favorite shows on an older machine, this may be a problem. To avoid irritating lagging, a combination of a lightweight VPN client and fast browser is essential.

VPN clients generally aren’t very heavy. If you are planning to watch your favorite shows on an older machine, this may be a problem. To avoid irritating lagging, a combination of a lightweight VPN client and fast browser is essential. Take advantage of the power and freedom offered by free trials It may not be easy to find the perfect VPN for Netflix, even after considering the previous tips. To find the best VPN for you, consider signing up to a VPN subscription trial.

