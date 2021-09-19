The 4 things that make you more likely to catch Covid despite being jabbed

MILLIONS of Brits have now received two doses of a vaccine that protects against Covid-19.

The coronavirus can still be caught even if you’ve been vaccinated.

Over 48.4 million Brits have had a first dose with over 44 millions having had two doses of either the Pfizer/BioNTech jab, the Oxford/AstraZeneca or the Moderna vaccines.

Your protection will reach its maximum level within two weeks of your second dose.

Experts found that even though you may get Covid from both jabs, the severity of your symptoms is less.

Your risk of contracting Covid-19 is reduced by using vaccines.

Around 0.2 per cent of the population (one in 500) have a infection once vaccinated, a previous study in the Lancet found.

Today, experts announced that booster jabs will be made available for children aged 12 and above. Experts believe the ‘benefits exceed the risks’.

According to University of East Anglia researchers, there are many factors that influence how well you react to vaccines.

Writing in The Conversation, senior clinical lecturer, Vassilios Vassiliou, clinical fellow Ciaran Grafton-Clarke and researcher Ranu Baral have revealed the four things that mean you’re more likely to catch Covid despite being double vaccinated.

1. Type of vaccine

There are three types of vaccines having been given out in the UK and the experts said it’s all about the relative risk reduction that each one offers.

They explained: “Relative risk reduction is a measure of how much a vaccine reduces the risk of someone developing Covid-19 compared to someone who didn’t get vaccinated.

“Clinical trials found that the Moderna vaccine reduced a person’s risk of developing symptomatic Covid-19 by 94 per cent, while the Pfizer vaccine reduced this risk by 95 per cent.

“The Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines performed less well, reducing this risk by about 66 per cent and 70 per cent respectively (though protection offered by the AstraZeneca vaccine appeared to rise to 81 per cent if a longer gap was left between doses).”

2. Time since jab

You have the most protection two weeks after your second jab – but some research has suggested that efficacy can wane over time – which is why booster jabs are set to be rolled out across the UK.

The experts said: “Early research, still in preprint (and so yet to be reviewed by other scientists), suggests that the Pfizer vaccine’s protection wanes over the six months following vaccination.

“Another preprint from Israel also suggests that this is the case. It’s too soon to know what happens to vaccine efficacy beyond six months in the double vaccinated, but it’s likely to reduce further.”

3. Variants

As viruses are in circulation longer, they mutate – this is completely normal.

Some variants, such as the Alpha or Delta variants, spread more easily than others.

“When facing the alpha variant, data from Public Health England suggests that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine is slightly less protective, reducing the risk of getting Covid-19 symptoms by 93 per cent.

“Against delta, the level of protection falls even further, to 88 per cent. The AstraZeneca vaccine is also affected this way”According to experts, this is true.

Non-government studies and data also back this up, with the experts at the Covid Symptom study stating that in the two to four weeks after receiving your second Pfizer jab, you’re around 87 per cent less likely to get Covid-19 symptoms when facing delta.

This number drops to 77% after four to five month.

What are the names of the variants? Kent/B.1.1.7: Alpha

India/B.1.617.2: Delta

South Africa/B.1.351: Beta

Brazil/P.1: Gamma

Brazil/P.2: Zeta

India/B.1.617.1: Kappa

Philippines/P.3: Theta

California/B.1.427/B.1.429: Epsilon

4. Immune system

The reason jabs were given to the most vulnerable and elderly at the start of the pandemic is because they usually have weakened immune systems.

Experts explained that your individual risk will depend on your immunity levels and other factors specific to you (such as your exposure to the virus or your job).

“Immune fitness decreases with age. Long-term medical conditions may also impair our response to vaccination.

“Older people or people with compromised immune systems may therefore have lower levels of vaccine-induced protection against Covid-19, or may see their protection wane more quickly.”

The experts said that most people who are at greatest risk of infection received their jabs about eight months ago. Because the effectiveness of these shots is decreasing, they will be more vulnerable to infection.

Experts said booster shots shouldn’t be taken as a negative sign.

“Other countries, including France and Germany, are already planning on offering boosters to groups considered to be at higher risk from Covid-19.

“But even boosters end up being used, this shouldn’t be interpreted as vaccines not working. And in the meantime, it’s essential to promote vaccination to all those eligible who have not yet been vaccinated”They added.

