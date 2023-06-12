The 2023 Tony Awards will be a spectacular event with stars shining brightly.

Broadway’s most important night started on a great note.

There was no shortage of glitz and glamour at the Tony Awards 2023, which were held at the United Palace Theater in New York City on June 11. See all the nominations.

Dylan Mulvaney, who debuted a dramatic blonde hair transformation just one day before the star-studded event, wowed on the red carpet in a black princess ballgown. Sparkly silver rhinestones adorned the design, which also featured a corsetted sheer bodice and ruffled shoulder straps.

Oscar WinnerAriana DeBose, who is hosting the Tony Awards for the second year in a row, glittered in a silver lamé slip dress. Considering she’ll take center stage throughout the night, this is just her first of many head-turning numbers.

“I was honored to serve as host last year and even more so to be asked back,” she gushed in an April 12 statement. “I am so excited to celebrate this amazing season and those who are responsible for making it happen.” Let’s bring some New York flavor to Tony Awards!