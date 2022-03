Jada pinkett Smith wore a bold, green dress along with Will Smith.





Will Smith and Jada Pikett Smith at the 2022 Oscars.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images







Jada’s bold green gown featured a high neckline and long sleeves. Jean Paul Gaultier and Glenn Martens from Diesel designed this dress. It featured a heavily ruched, dramatic skirt.

Dolce & Gabbana designed Will’s black suit and patterned vest.