The 2002 People’s Choice Awards are Amazing!

While trends come and go, these iconic red carpet looks will remain.

Stars are like Ryan Reynolds, Lizzo, Shania Twain The 2022 People’s Choice Awards will celebrate all of these and many more. In celebration of Dec. 6, we are going back in time 20 years and revisiting the most bold looks on the PCAs red-carpet from 2002.

With Y2K fashion currently making a comeback, some of the night’s best-dressed celebs look straight off a 2022 runway, from Favorite Motion Picture Actress winner Julia RobertsGet the all-black pantsuit Reba McEntireThe bold and blue gown by. Alison SweeneySlip dress in lace

You can’t go wrong when you wear a traditional suit and tie. Favorite Motion Picture Actor Tom Hanks, Favorite Male Television Performer winner Ray RomanoAnd Friends“Stars” Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry David Schwimmer At the January ceremony, all wore dress pants or blazers.

Before fans tune in to this year’s ceremony to see who takes home the awards for The Movie of 2022, The Album of 2022 more, check out what stars like ‘N SYNC, Marisa Tomei, Garcelle Beauvais, Jennifer Garner and Mike Myers At the 2002 PCAs, they were on fire.