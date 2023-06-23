The 15 most famous stars that you didn’t even know have stage names (Photos).

Getty

John Legend (John Roger Stephens) The name “Legend” was gifted to the R&B singer by a friend who was impressed by his old-school sound. Legend said in an interview with Independent from 2005, “I was aware that it might sound a bit presumptuous. But I thought it’d grab peoples attention.”

Blake Lively When she decided to become an actress, the actress chose to use her mother’s maiden surname.

Marilyn Manson, Brian Hugh Warner The musician’s moniker pairs the names of two opposing pop culture figures: Marilyn Monroe and Charles Manson. Manson said in multiple interviews that the name he goes by is not his stage name but a trademark.

Natalie Portman (Natalie Hershlag) Neta Lee Hershlag, the award-winning Harvard alumna and actress was born in Neta. Portman was her grandmother’s maiden name.

Michael Caine (Maurice Joseph Micklewhite) On advice from his agent, Caine changed his last name to Michael Caine so that he could mirror Humphrey Bogart as the character of “The Caine Mutiny.” Caine revealed in a New York Magazine interview from 2009 that Bogart had been his childhood idol.

Katy Perry is also known as Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson When she started her career, Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson decided to switch to a new name to avoid confusion.

Lana Del Rey (Elizabeth Woolridge Grant) When asked why she picked her stagename, she said: “I chose it because I wanted to have a voice that could influence the sound of my music. I was going to Miami quite a lot at the time, speaking a lot of Spanish with my friends from Cuba – Lana Del Rey reminded us of the glamour of the seaside. The sound of it was beautiful.

Michael Keaton (Michael Douglas) The “Birdman’s” actor honored SAG regulations by changing his name to avoid confusion with future Oscar-winning actor Michael Douglas, and TV host Mike Douglas.

Olivia Wilde (Olivia Jane Cockburn) Oscar Wilde was chosen as the name she chose to use when changing her name during her high school years.

Calvin Harris (Adam Richard Wiles). Calvin Harris was chosen by the Scottish DJ to make himself appear less racially specific. He stated, “I figured people may not be able to tell if I’m black or white.” Then, it was my fate.

Tom Cruise (Thomas Cruise Mapother III) A young agent suggested that the megastar use his middle name instead of his surname.