The 15 most famous stars that you didn’t even know have stage names (Photos).

Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx said to David Letterman, in 2014, that his “foxy” stage name was adopted in order to give him an edge in the early days of his stand-up career. He said that because women are usually the first to be called during open mics he decided on a gender-neutral name so he could get up sooner.

miley-cyrus-smile-march-2017-billboard-1548
Miley Cyrus, (Destiny Hope Cyrus),

Billy Ray Cyrus nicknamed his daughter "Smiley", to "match [her] cheery personality." Smiley became Miley and is now her legal name.

John Legend Underground

John Legend (John Roger Stephens)

The name “Legend” was gifted to the R&B singer by a friend who was impressed by his old-school sound. Legend said in an interview with Independent from 2005, “I was aware that it might sound a bit presumptuous. But I thought it’d grab peoples attention.”

Blake Lively Suits Simple Favor

Blake Lively

When she decided to become an actress, the actress chose to use her mother’s maiden surname.

marilyn manson salem

Marilyn Manson, Brian Hugh Warner

The musician’s moniker pairs the names of two opposing pop culture figures: Marilyn Monroe and Charles Manson. Manson said in multiple interviews that the name he goes by is not his stage name but a trademark.

natalie-portman

Natalie Portman (Natalie Hershlag)

Neta Lee Hershlag, the award-winning Harvard alumna and actress was born in Neta. Portman was her grandmother’s maiden name.

michael caine oscars

Michael Caine (Maurice Joseph Micklewhite)

On advice from his agent, Caine changed his last name to Michael Caine so that he could mirror Humphrey Bogart as the character of “The Caine Mutiny.” Caine revealed in a New York Magazine interview from 2009 that Bogart had been his childhood idol.

Katy Perry David Lynch Foundation

Katy Perry is also known as Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson

When she started her career, Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson decided to switch to a new name to avoid confusion.

Lana Del Rey (Elizabeth Woolridge Grant)

When asked why she picked her stagename, she said: “I chose it because I wanted to have a voice that could influence the sound of my music. I was going to Miami quite a lot at the time, speaking a lot of Spanish with my friends from Cuba – Lana Del Rey reminded us of the glamour of the seaside. The sound of it was beautiful.

michael keaton

Michael Keaton (Michael Douglas)

The “Birdman’s” actor honored SAG regulations by changing his name to avoid confusion with future Oscar-winning actor Michael Douglas, and TV host Mike Douglas.

Olivia Wilde (Olivia Jane Cockburn)

Oscar Wilde was chosen as the name she chose to use when changing her name during her high school years.

calvinharris

Calvin Harris (Adam Richard Wiles).

Calvin Harris was chosen by the Scottish DJ to make himself appear less racially specific. He stated, “I figured people may not be able to tell if I’m black or white.” Then, it was my fate.

gty_portia_de_rossi_jc_150513_16x9_992
Portia de Rossi (Amanda Lee Rogers)

The actress adopted the name Portia from a Shakespearean character. De Rossi was chosen "because she is Australian, and thought an exotic Italian would suit her better than Amanda Rogers."

tom cruise comic-con top gun

Tom Cruise (Thomas Cruise Mapother III)

A young agent suggested that the megastar use his middle name instead of his surname.

halsey

Halsey

Halsey is an anagram for her given name Ashley. Name of the electro-pop “New Americana’ singer also refers to a Brooklyn road where “she spent a lot as a teenager.”

