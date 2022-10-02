The 15 Best Horror Movies So Far in 2022, and Where to Stream

2022 was an incredible year for horror film.

The sheer number, complexity, and quantity of horror films released this year is incredible. It’s a shameless embarrassment of riches. There were so many great horror movies that it was hard to pick just a few (like “The Menu,” opening in November, or David Cronenberg’s guttural “Crimes of the Future”). And we’ve just dipped our toe into October. There will be many more treasures available in October, including some that are not yet on the market. “Halloween Ends,” the formal conclusion of Jamie Lee Curtis’ time with the franchise). Don’t worry, we’ll be adjusting the list accordingly.

For now, here’s a list of 15 horror movies that were great this year. These movies are so good you’ll want to scream.

15. “Scream”

10 years after Wes Craven’s underwhelming “Scream 4” (a film that would ultimately be Craven’s last), the iconic slasher franchise returned. It’s true that without Craven, this new “Scream”(Also, allegedly titled at one point “Scream Forever”It does feel a bit listless. Radio Silence’s filmmaking crew clearly loves the franchise. They seamlessly mix the legacy characters (played in Neve Campbell, CourteneyCox, and David Arquette) into a narrative that features new, younger characters (played, among other things, by Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, and Jack Quaid) that is being targeted with a Ghostface. It’s a fun ride, with some clever twists, but it also made you miss the visual flourishes Craven brought to the originals. The new experience is great. “Scream” left an impression; there’ll be a sixth entry coming next year.

“Scream”Paramount+ streaming available

14. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Marketed as Marvel Studios’ first scary movie, which wasn’t entirely true (see below), “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”However, it was still entertaining. Under the watchful eye of genre legend Sam Raimi, the MCU sequel did deliver some of the year’s most unforgettably creepy imagery – flying eyeballs, candlelit seances, witches crawling through mirrors, a fight scene where musical notes are thrown like daggers and, best of all, a moment when Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) has to possess his own dead body. The zombified Sorcerer supreme reincarnated and wriggles a new cape from demonic souls. It’s a moment so ludicrous, so absurd, so wonderfullyHave funThis could only have been possible because of the cracked genius that was Sam Raimi. It cast a spell.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”Disney+ streaming available

13. “Smile”

This trailer is a joke, “Smile”Smart, effective, and sometimes quite frightening. Sosie Bacon is a young doctor who has a patient that kills themselves in front of them. The patient wears a creepy grin. After some research, the young doctor discovers that the suicide was part of a larger pattern. Yes, this isTotally a scare-kids-at-the-mall-on-a-Friday-night movie but as such it really does succeed, thanks largely to its grim tone, which channels everything from “The Ring” to “Rosemary’s Baby.”

Smile is currently only playing in theaters.

12. “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

We almost put “Men,” A24’s other buzzy low-budget horror movie on the list. But “Bodies Bodies Bodies”This is much more fun, smarter, and more enjoyable. Basically, they are a Zoomer whodunnit. They have a bunch young oversexed and under-worked individuals (among others: Amandla Strenberg, Maria Bakalovas, Rachel Sennott, and Pete Davidson), trapped in a house that is without electricity during a storm. As they become more and more ill, tension and hilarity mount. It’s both a cutting critique and a sly celebration of the current cultural moment, where victims become survivors and generational trauma gets downright deadly. You can watch it without the lights on.

Bodies Bodies Bodies can be rented on PVOD now and will be available for purchase on Blu-ray or 4K Bluray on October 18

11. “Werewolf by Night”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe goes spooky. “Werewolf by Night,” a mini-movie/TV special that clocks in just under an hour, follows the title character (played by Gael Garcia Bernal), as he’s drawn to an eerie estate to hunt down a terrifying monster. What does the creature want from the other hunters? How is he going get out alive from this creature without anyone finding his terrible secret? Part locked-door mystery, part rousing Marvel adventure, it’s a monster mash that turns into a graveyard smash (obviously). Director Michael Giacchino, filming in black-and-white and amping up the terror considerably, makes the MCU’s first true foray into horror a blood-soaked good time. It’s enough to make you want several more specials starring Werewolf by Night and any other Marvel monster Giacchino wants to throw his way.

“Werewolf by Night”On Oct. 7, Disney+ will exclusively stream the video.

10. “Orphan: First Kill”

It was a surprise delight. Original “Orphan,”Warner Bros. released the film in 2009, directed by Jaume Collett-Serra and produced by Leonardo DiCaprio. The prequel is now available, more then a decade later in partnership with Paramount. It’s been a while. “Orphan: First Kill” hums along as you’d imagine. But there’s a twist a little before the halfway mark that is so bonkers that it sends the entire movie veering wildly off-course and turns the movie into a new, utterly outrageous outré horror classic. This is actually a better movie than the similar goofy one. “Malignant.”) Released so inauspiciously that it was easy to miss, if you haven’t seen “Orphan: First Kill,” it’s essential Halloween viewing.

“Orphan: First Kill”Paramount+ streaming available

9. “Hellraiser”

Many studios attempted to make a “Hellraiser”Remakes have been made since 2006 at the earliest, with or without Clive Barker’s blessing. Finally, there is a new entry in this beloved horror franchise. It was definitely worth the wait. Instead of a remake of the 1987 film (which produced more than a dozen sequels of varying quality), they decided to make it a remake. “Hellraiser”Barker created a new story. The puzzle box, and the Cenobites, are both there (some new, some familiar). Pinhead, an interdimensional ghoul addicted to pain, rules all of it. (This time the character is played by the great Jamie Clayton from the Wachowskis’ “Sense8.”) Directed by David Bruckner and written by his “Night House”This new collaboration was created by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. “Hellraiser”Barker’s themes (addiction and pain, past trauma, trauma) are followed while the setting is modernized. This is a welcome addition to Barker’s franchise, and it will hopefully be the beginning of an entirely new, blood-soaked story.

“Hellraiser”Hulu streaming available on October 7.

8. “Prey”

Yes, most reboots fail. They are cynical and lack original ideas. Every once in a while, there are some exceptions. “Prey” that is so good, so full of imagination and excitement, that it’s impossible to write off the exercise of the Hollywood reboot as totally unworthy. “Prey”This is the prequel to mainline “Predator”This franchise is set in 1719. It follows Amber Midthunder, a young Comanche, as she battles against an early Predator version. Director Dan Trachtenberg (“10 Cloverfield Lane”) combines gorgeously choreographed, genuinely frightening, very bloody set pieces with a lovely coming-of-age story of a young girl who wants to prove herself … and save her entire village. (Watch the Predator murder a group of fur traders. This is the best. “Predator”The movie that made you feel excited after all the sequels and spinoffs.

“Prey”Hulu streams it.

7. “Resurrection”

One of the breakouts of this year’s Sundance Film Festival, “Resurrection”Rebecca Hall plays Rebecca Hall, a single mother and hard worker who finds herself confronted by a literal ghost from her childhood. Tim Roth plays the controlling, older man she had an affair years ago and who commits an unimaginable act. His return to her life causes her to lose her connection with her daughter and her work to suffer. How true is the story of their relationship? What percentage of the story is true? The film, which was content to exist in the psychological horror genre (thanks to Hall’s note-perfect performance), explodes into horror when it reaches its memorable, very gooey finale. What was it? What was imagined? What is it all about? These are just a few of the questions you’ll be pondering after the provocative “Resurrection”It’s over.

“Resurrection”Shudder streaming starts Oct. 28

6. “You Won’t Be Alone”

Another Sundance break, but this one is somehow more bizarre than the others. “Resurrection.” “You Won’t Be Alone,”Goran Stolevski is a Macedonian Australian filmmaker. The story concerns a young girl in 19th-century Macedonia who is transformed by a witch into a shapeshifting creature. The young girl assumes different forms and inhabits various peoples’ lives. The movie has the feel and structure of an anthology movie, as opposed to a linear storyline. As the movie moves along, it casts its own spell on you. It is about human nature and the struggles that it brings. With a naturalistic style and cameo from genre legend Noomi Rapace, it is indelible and singular (its closest relative is probably Robert Eggers’ “The Witch”). If you’re looking for something this Halloween that is as scary as it is heartfelt, then this is the movie for you.

“You Won’t Be Alone”It is available for rent or purchase on PVOD.

5. “Watcher”

And Another Sundance Film Festival favorite! “Watcher,”Chloe Okuno wrote and directed the film (who, funnily enough, was also the original filmmaker chosen). “Bodies Bodies Bodies”) follows a young American girl named Julia (modern day scream queen Maika Monroe) who moves to Bucharest with her husband (Karl Glusman). As she stays in her new apartment, she believes that a man from the other side (Burn Gorman), is responsible for the string of violent murders throughout the city. Surprise surprise, nobody believes her. As Julia’s quest intensifies, Okuno ratches up the tension to an almost unbearable degree, until it reaches its frenzied conclusion. Expertly directed “Watcher” feels like a throwback to Brian De Palma’s 1980s output, but with a decidedly feminist bent. If that sounds like the best movie ever, you’re in luck, because “Watcher”This is really quite amazing.

“Watcher”You can stream it on Shudder or AMC+.

4. “Sick”

This one is a bit of cheat, but it’s still possible. “Sick”Distributorship has yet to be secured. (It’s a Miramax production.) But it’s one of the best horror movies of the year and it needs to get out there in the world, so we’re putting it here to try and raise some awareness. “Sick”It’s a COVID-slasher movie. That’s pretty much the long and the short of it. Parker (Gideon Adlon), a student at college, will be appearing in April 2020. He has two sisters, who also appear in. “Hellraiser” “Scream”) and Miri (Bethlehem Million) quarantine in Parker’s parents’ lake house. The couple are then stalked by a sadistic and masked killer. That’s it! (Also, to say that anything else would be illegal is a disgrace.) Kevin Williamson wrote the original. This copy was co-written by Kevin Williamson. “Scream,”John Hyams, who is an exceptional action filmmaker, directed the film. “Sick”This is great fun. Maybe it’s the proximity to the pandemic that are making potential buyers squeamish but really, it doesn’t get much better than “Sick.”

3. “X” / “Pearl”

When “X”Premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival, it was given a bonus: A preview of the movie. “Pearl,”A follow-up movie was already shot and released to the Austin audience for the first time. Whereas “X”It took its inspirations from 1970s exploitation movies. A group of plucky pornographers including Kid Cudi, Brittany Snow, and Mia Goth are followed by Pearl, an old, irritated woman (also Mia Goth), as they are fed, one at a time, by Pearl. “Pearl” was a sweeping Technicolor melodrama that investigated Pearl’s murderous origins (Goth was back, short the old lady make-up). This was a risky move, but it paid off. These movies stand alone as great. Ti West, the writer/director, shows how skilled he is at filmmaking and offers sympathetic portrayals for what could have been cartoonish characters. It also adds another layer of wonder to the movie by showing a different aspect of filmmaking. The two films, taken together, enhance and deepen one another. It’s less about spotting the Easter eggs than it is about wholly giving into this world. Let’s get to part three“MaXXXine”Coming next year:

“Pearl”It is currently playing in theaters “X”You can rent it on PVOD.

2. “Bones and All”

“Call Me By Your Name”After his 2018 painterly remake of “Horror”, director Luca Guadagnino is back in horror. “Suspiria.” This time, instead of witches, he’s focusing his attention on two star-crossed lovers (Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet) who embark on an odyssey across Reagan-era America. The twist is that they’re both “eaters;”Cannibals that eat human flesh. This transforms what could have been an eerie coming-of-age story to a slow-burn, killers on-the-run narrative. “Badlands” “Near Dark.” It’s an utterly spellbinding, deeply emotional experience and the young stars carry so much of the movie’s elemental power – deep down they’re just screwed up kids with something very wrong with them. (Guadagnino is coming off his HBO series “We Are Who We Are,”(He is very attentive.) “Bones and All” will not be for everyone – some will find it sluggish, while others, sensitive to the extreme violence, will deem it stomach-churning – but for me it’s a towering achievement, full of life and vitality. (Also the score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross and the perfectly-picked ‘80s needle drops are just outstanding.) One character said, “There’s life before bones and all and there’s life after.”I agree.

“Bones and All”This film opens in theatres on November 23.

1. “Nope”

With “Nope,”Jordan Peele, writer/director, set out to make “the great American UFO movie.” He did that – and then some. Ostensibly the story of a brother and sister (Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer, flawless) who inherit their family’s horse ranch following their father’s mysterious death and become terrorized by something lurking in the sky, “Nope”It’s so much more. It’s a movie about the cost of indulging in spectacle; about mankind’s relationship with animals other marginalized, exploited groups; a classic movie-about-moviemaking; a revisionist western; a commentary on our incessant need to document our daily lives (including what lurks above); and a large-scale sci-fi extravaganza, splitting the difference between “Jaws” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.” And that’s only part of what makes “Nope”So special. In the way that Peele stages sequences, whether it’s the way a UFO eerily hovers above a farmhouse or the murderous attack by a killer chimp, he has upped his game as a director and, just three movies in, cemented his place as one of the most accomplished and exciting filmmakers working today. Peele’s ability to work with actors and their outstanding performances is just one example. There are many mysteries. “Nope” still linger (including many sequences alluded to in early marketing materials) but that’s part of the gift of his movies – you can discuss and dissect them long after you’ve left the theater (or turned off the app). “Nope” rules.

“Nope”This movie is still being shown in theaters. It can be rented on PVOD, and will be available on Blu-ray/4K Blu-ray on October 25.