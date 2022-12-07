“That’s just another level of amazingness.”

NASA sent Opportunity, a 5 foot tall robot, to Mars in 2003. Oppy was a robot that had been designed to study a tiny rocky area of Mars for just a few months. However, it survived for 15 more years.

If this is the case “lived” in an anthropomorphic word for the metal and glass rover that you’ll hear used often by NASA engineers in “Good Night Oppy,” director Ryan White’s dazzling film about the Opportunity mission. Made with the backing of Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment and Peter Berg’s Film 45, the documentary features long, incredible, photo-realistic CGI scenes of Oppy rolling around and toiling on Mars, made with assistance from George Lucas’s Industrial Light & Magic.

“Good Night Oppy” (Amazon Prime Video)

For ’s Screening Series, director White (“Ask Dr. Ruth,” “Assassins,” Netflix’s “The Keepers”) and producer Jessica Hargrave spoke to ’s Drew Taylor about the film. Bekah Sosland Siefriedt and Doug Ellison, NASA JPL Engineers, joined them.

Each panelist spoke about the inspirational weight of Oppy’s story and how and why the robot stole the hearts of so many viewers, particularly its younger set.

“Somebody stopped me the other day and said, ‘You look so familiar, how do I know you?’” Sosland Siegfriedt recalled “And then they said, ‘Oh my gosh, you’Re in ‘Good Night Oppy’!”

“One of my favorite responses from the film was a little girl who came up to me after she saw it. And she said, ‘Wow, I want to do this when I grow up. I want to be a Mars rover operator. I want to do it because I saw how fun and sweet and kind the people are. And I want to be like that too when I grow up,’” Engineer added. “It’s one thing if someone wants to do this for the technical reasons or whatever, but to want to do in order to be kind and respectful and geeky and nerdy and fun – that is just a whole other level of amazingness.”

Director White spoke on that topic and expressed his hope that the NASA real-world subjects would inspire other people.

“I wanted to be an astronaut desperately growing up, but I had no role models in that world,” White. “So if kids can find role models through this film, then I’m thrilled.”

“Good Night Oppy,” The film was narrated and produced by Oscar nominee “Black Panther” star Angela Bassett, recently won five prizes at the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards, including Best Narration, Best Director and Best Documentary Feature. The film is eligible for this year’s Oscar in the documentary category.

For much more from ’s conversation, click to watch the full 40-minute video Click here.

“Good Night Oppy” It is currently in theatres, and streaming live on Prime Video.