Thanks but No Thanks... I Think I'll Pass on Those T&Cs!

When online gambling first burst onto the scene in the mid-90s, things were pretty much like a free-for-all. Players were so enamored with the chance of playing their favorite online casino games online from the comfort of their homes, that things like reading the small print were far from their mind. Many players learned the hard way that nobody was handing out thousands of dollars in free casino cash without some type of limitation. In many instances, players lost their money, simply because they didn’t read the terms and conditions of the offers.

Understand the Importance of Online Casino Regulators

Thankfully today, many of the best online casinos are regulated by strict gambling authorities such as the UK Gambling Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority. One of the roles of these authorities is to make sure that the terms and conditions of the bonuses and promotions offered by the licensed casinos are safe, fair and realistic. In this way, players are protected against rogue casinos offering bonuses that are simply unattainable at best, and out there to steal your money, at worst.

Educate Yourself

But don’t just leave it up to the licensing authorities to do the legwork for you. The best thing that you can do for yourself as an online gambler is educate yourself about what entails fair terms and conditions versus T&C’s that send out red flags. In this way, you’ll learn which sites to avoid and which you can rely on for fair and secure gambling conditions.

You have every right to question a casino’s T&Cs, particularly if they look fishy – after all, they lay out the foundations of the provider’s wagering requirements. There are reasons certain operators have been blacklisted over the years, and badly written conditions is normally one of the reasons. A good online casino has nothing to hide and is very transparent with what it stipulates in terms of bonuses, deposits and withdrawals. So, if your gut feeling is telling you to steer clear, you best believe it!

If it’s Not Clear, Ask

The best online casinos aren’t out there to trick you. They make sure that the terms and conditions are clear and easy to understand.

If you’re having problems understanding a point, don’t hesitate to reach out to customer support and simply ask. If you don’t get a clear answer or if you feel that you’re being intentionally thrown, it’s time to move on.

Red Flags to Look Out for in Online Casino T&Cs

All online casino bonuses come with something called a play-through requirement. You’ll sometimes see them referred to as playthroughs or wagering requirements.

Essentially, in order to withdraw your money, the online casino requires that you wager an amount a certain number of times the bonus amount and the bonus amount.

The play-through requirement is indicated, for example, in this way: 30 x – meaning that in order to withdraw the money, you need to wager 30 x the bonus amount and the deposit amount beforehand.

It’s not a red flag if an online casino has play-through requirements attached to its bonuses. They are there for a reason – so that players can’t abuse the bonus.

Some Important Questions to Remember

When it comes to wagering requirements, also referred to as play-through requirements, it’s imperative to ask certain questions. This not only avoids any potentially unwanted or nasty surprises, but it equips you with certain expectations when benefitting from bonuses.

Are they realistic?

If you’re being required to wager thousands and thousands of dollars simply to get your hands on a $10 bonus, something is amiss. Make sure that the restrictions make sense and that, at the end of the day, your bankroll will benefit. You also don’t want to be forced into having to wager for many more hours than you intended simply to get a bonus. You certainly don’t want to risk developing a gambling problem for the sake of a bonus.

Do you have enough time to fulfill these conditions?

Some rogue casinos have been known to place unrealistic time limits, so that even if players agree to the play-through requirements, they don’t have enough time to meet them. Sometimes it comes down to what works for you personally. It’s no use agreeing to fulfilling the conditions in seven days if you only play for an hour a week. It’s simply not realistic. You can figure out for yourself if the bonus requirement is too short for you, based on how long you intend playing at the site.

Which games contribute towards the wagering requirements?

By reading the terms and conditions, you’ll understand that not all games at the site contribute equally towards the wagering requirements. Slots usually contribute 100%, while table games typically contribute 25% or less. The trouble starts when an online casino narrows your options even further. Warning bells should sound when you’re presented with a very short list of games that contribute towards the play-through conditions, again, making it next to impossible for you to meet them.

What are the betting limits?

It’s normal for the online casino to cap the size of the bet that you can make with bonus money. In some cases, they also limit the amount you can win. But the amount should make sense. You don’t want to be limited to winning a dollar or two!

Making a Smart Decision

Education is power. You will not be able to argue against a casino by claiming “you didn’t know”. It is up to you to read all the terms and conditions. And while they might seem too long, too detailed, or irrelevant, at the end of the day you need to arm yourself with the necessary information. This is the only way you will begin your casino gaming journey with confidence, enjoyment and hopefully financial gain.