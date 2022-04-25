Thandiwe Newton Marks The Start Of ‘A New Day’ Following Magic Mike 3 Exit And Reports Of Split From Husband

Thandiwe Newton has apparently been in a period of transition as of late. When it comes to her professional career, the actress departed Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike 3 earlier this month. And in Newton’s personal life , she’s reportedly dealing with a number of things, including a separation from her husband. The Emmy winner appears to be trying to put all of that behind her, though, as she commemorated the start of “a new day” in a social media post.

The co-lead of All the Old Knives, one of 2022’s new movie releases , erred on the side of positivity in her latest Instagram post. The star posted a simple photo that shows a plant and a stick of sage sitting against a window. It was in her caption that she declared “a new day.” Check out the post down below:

The other term Thandiwe Newton used, “Ubuntu,” is a South African word that means “humanity” and can also be translated as “I am because we are,” or “I am because you are.” The actress, who concluded the brief caption by signing her name, seems more than ready to take a breather. And based on the reports that have surfaced over the past week or so, one can honestly understand why that would be the case.

Earlier this month, Warner Bros. released a statement, saying that the Reminiscence star left Magic Mike’s Last Dance to deal with “family matters.” Around that time, it was also reported that the actress allegedly exited after a dust-up with Channing Tatum over Will Smith’s Oscars slap. One crew member alleged that the two stars had a “tense exchange of words,” which led Tatum to get in his car and drive off. A representative for the London-born actress has since disputed the claims, calling them “completely inaccurate.” The movie, referred to as the “Super Bowl of stripper movies” has since tapped Salma Hayek to fill the role.

Other sources claim Thandiwe Newton was “acting strange on set” and that an “apparent breakdown caused so much disruption, it became clear she couldn’t play the role.” It was later alleged that Newton was looking to enter a treatment facility once she returned to the U.S. Per reports, her management team wants her to enter a facility located in Arizona.

As previously mentioned, rumors have also been swirling around her purported split from Ol Parker, her husband of 24 years and the father of her three children. Insiders claim that the two had been “struggling” for some time ahead of their separation. As of this writing, the Westworld alum has not spoken publicly on the state of her marriage.

Kudos to Thandiwe Newton for remaining upbeat amid all of the speculation. It’s currently unclear as to whether she plans to seek out any kind of help in the midst of her reported situation. As fans await information from the star, all they can do is wish her well and hope that she’s able to move forward in a way that’s most beneficial for her.