Texas Teen Said He Killed His Families Because They Weren’t Cannibals, Cops

Texas teenager facing capital murder charges after killing his own family.

According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by Digital, Cesar Olalde (18) allegedly killed his parents, two brothers and sister before barricading the home.

Olalde is also accused of telling Joseph Flieder (a colleague working for his sister) that he and his family were cannibals who tried to eat Flieder when Flieder came to the house to check on the welfare of the residents.

Olalde is represented by an attorney public and he hasn’t yet made a plea.

Nash Police Department was called to the scene following a report that an incident had occurred involving “multiple fatalities” and a person who was barricaded.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with Flieder, who told officials that he and his wife decided to drive to the home after the gunman’s sister, Lisbeth Olalde, failed to show up to work.

Flieder informed police that no one was at the front door. He and a second individual then decided to force entry to the house to see if the family were there.

Flieder reported to the police that, once inside the residence, he saw an alleged shooter.

In the affidavit, Officer Crag Buster writes: “Flieder told me Cesar had made statements that they would eat him because his family were cannibals.” The affidavit states that Flieder said that Cesar pointed his firearm repeatedly at him during their encounter, and at one stage he pulled out a blade and brandished it as well.

Olalde alerted the police by dialing 911 and identifying him as the shooter, according to an affidavit.

AFFIDAVIT OF PROBABLE CAUSE FOR CESAR OLALD

The affidavit states that “the suspect said he shot his family and identified Reuben Olalde by name.” The suspect repeatedly stated that he was the one who had fired the gun and killed his family during the 911 call.

According to the affidavit the police took Olalde in custody following a short standoff. They were then able go into the house to search for the victims.

As we entered and went to the bathroom I saw multiple cartridge casings scattered on the ground as well as blood spatter all over the place,” wrote Officer Buster. Unfortunately, all four victims were found in the bathroom, dead.

Then he notes that it appeared the victims were shot in various locations within the house and then drugged to the bathroom.

Oliver’s 5-year-old younger brother Oliver and Lisbeth were also identified.

Bowie County Court documents show that Olalde was held in custody on a $10,000,000 bail.

Diana and her sister, Olalde, are the only survivors of this family. Diana, the Olalde family’s sister and daughter, is still alive. GoFundMe The fund was created in order to assist her with funeral costs.

