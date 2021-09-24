Texas, Spurred By Trump, Announces Election Audit in 4 Counties

The office issued a two-sentence statement late on Thursday, stating that it would be reviewing ballots from 2020 elections in Collin and Dallas, Harris, Tarrant, and Tarrant counties. The news release called those counties the “two largest Democrat counties and two largest Republican counties” in the state, but of the four, only Collin County backed Mr. Trump against Mr. Biden in the 2020 election. According to the statement, the audit process had already started.

Trump-aligned Republicans across America have tried to replicate the Arizona Republicans’ efforts to review more than 2,000,000 ballots in Maricopa County. An ex-Judge of Wisconsin’s State Supreme Court is looking into the results and stated Monday that an audit of the ballots was possible. Pennsylvania Republicans last week sought driver’s license data and Social Security numbers for every voter in the state as part of an inquiry into the 2020 election there.

The reviews have not revealed any evidence of fraud in or irregularities in the counting of votes. They have raised concerns about the use public resources to investigate Republican conspiracies.

No serious allegations have been made that the Texas election was flawed.

Texas Democrats called the audit the latest attempt by Mr. Abbott and the state’s Republicans to cater to Mr. Trump.

“This is all an organized effort to overturn the will of the people in an effort to fuel the ‘Big Lie’ and stroke Trump’s ego,” Gilberto Hinojosa was the chairman for the Texas Democratic Party.