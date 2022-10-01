Texas shooting victims’ relatives reveal heartbreaking details after daughter and mom, 20 were among 5 who were killed in coldblood

TWO “beautiful souls”When they died, innocent bystanders were those who gave all they had to their family, church, and community. “senseless shooting”On Thursday, their devastated family said.

Lori Aviles, her daughter Natalie, and Renee Flores, Lori’s sister-in law, told The U.S. Sun that they celebrated their family’s birthday the night before. They had music, dance, games and stories.

4 Lorena Aviles, 47 and her daughter Natalie, 20 were both killed in a shooting on Thursday that left five people dead. Credit: Renee Flores

4 Natalie was studying to become a doctor, according to her aunt. Credit: Renee Flores

4 The scene was quickly cleared by police officers, who found five bodies. Credit: AP:Associated Press

4 Renee Flores (left), spoke to The U.S. Sun regarding her grief over the loss her sister-in law and niece. Credit: Renee Flores

Natalie and Lori were among five people who were killed in an attack by Nicolas Hernandez Jaimes on McGregor, Texas at 8 AM on Thursday, the Texas Rangers stated.

Monica Delgado was 38 and Miguel Avila was 15, while Natalie Avila was 14.

They didn’t know Lori nor Natalie.

“The world needs to know that this guy took away two beautiful souls,”Flores stated this during an emotional interview.

“They were two beautiful people taken away too soon. They loved God, and they were so strong.”

Flores explained that Lori’s husband Mike Aviles died two years ago from cancer. However, Lori’s faith was never shaken and she and her daughter continued to give despite not expecting anything in return.

Flores spoke at a vigil yesterday night about the positive deeds that the mom-daughter combination did for everyone.

Lori took someone to the grocery store with them. Lori and Mike (Lori’s brother) suggested they need a mattress.

“Everyone knows they could go to Lori with anything.”

Natalie “had a bright future”Her aunt said that she was following her mother’s lead.

Back-to-back: The 20-year old and the back-to-back “Miss McGregor”Pageant winner was studying to become a doctor.

Flores explained that she was on a mission to Costa Rica and determined to use her medical experience to help anyone she could.

“Natalie was well-known for her banana bread. She used it to raise money to donate to a family that had lost their sole financial provider.

“Natalie had such big dreams.”

The family set up a GoFundMeTo help you with funeral expenses.

“THEY ARE NOT RICH… JUST WANT TO GIVE”

Lori Flores described Lori as more like a sister-in law than a brother. She went back to school in order to find a better job to support her children after her husband’s death.

She was also an associate pastor in their church.

“Everything goes back to giving, and they’re not rich,”Flores

“They wanted to give because they were always there.

“When my brother was battling cancer, we relied on the American Cancer Association as they didn’t have any health insurance.

Natalie became a board member of the cancer association after my brother died.

“They raised money to give back to the American Cancer Association so the organization can help another family.”

FUN FAMILY NIGHT BEFORE TAGEDY

According to police, gunshots disrupted McGregor’s calm when they rang out around 8 am.

The night before seemed perfect.

Flores celebrated Flores’ moms birthday. Flores laughed about her forgetting to go to church and how it was a funny joke.

“We’re a super close family,”Flores

“There were like 30 of us playing Mexican music, and the kids were playing games. If your family doesn’t do a birthday party like that, you’re missing out.”

Flores stated that they had been talking about everything and everyone during the evening, including work and their daily lives. The kids were entertained by their jokes and laughter.

Flores stated that they are musically gifted like her brother, and they will pick up any instrument they want. “they play beautifully.”

“SHOULDN’T HAVE HAPPENED”

Tragically, Lori and Natalie were shot the next morning.

“I wish they just had minor injuries,”Flores

“My family is big and fun and together and a family of faith.”

Flores stated that they would laugh, grieve and heal together.

“It’s difficult to understand why such things happen. It was an act that should not have been committed.

“They’re going to be greatly missed.”

ARREST & CHARGES

According to prison records, Hernandez-Jaimes has been charged with felony, aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

“Other charges are pending. The investigation is still active,”Texas Rangers stated in an email

The U.S. Sun demanded records and filed public information request about the incident.

Officials confirmed that Hernandez-Jaimes had not been indicted yet.