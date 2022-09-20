Texas Schools Receive a Cease and Desist letter Over the Sign Controversy

A law firm has sent a cease-and-desist letter to North Texas schools after one district declined “In God We Trust” signs written in Arabic and one with rainbow colors that a civilian living in the area offered at a meeting last week.

Inside Edition Digital has obtained a press statement indicating that the Kaplan Law Firm sent a cease and desist notice on September 2, 2012. “notices to North Texas school districts who refused to remove posters that violate the law and replace them with ones that do not.”

It also added: “Texas Senate Bill 797 revised Section 1.004 of the Texas Education Code to require schools to conspicuously display a durable poster or framed copy of the United States national motto, ‘In God We Trust,’ in every school building when such displays are donated. The Code requires: 1. The display must contain a representation of the United States Flag centered under the national motto; 2. Must contain a representation of the state flag; and 3. May not depict any other words or images.”

According to Washington Times, the press release was issued after the Carroll Independent School District, Southlake, Texas, rejected the offer of the signs at its meeting earlier in week. A civilian named Sravan, who tried to donate them, said the Washington Times.

However, the school district did accept “In God We Trust”According to WFAA, Patriot Mobile is a Christian conservative cell phone company that will be displayed in all schools on August 15.

In a press release, they also mentioned that the law firm was pointing out “A group of parents donated copies of the compliant display created by a Carroll ISD alumnus … to officials in Carroll, Grapevine-Colleyville, Keller, and Mansfield Independent School Districts. Private corporation Patriot Mobile donated copies of the non-compliant display … which violates the law because it depicts other images: stars in the background.”

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Carroll, Grapevine-Colleyville, and Mansfield Independent School Districts for comment and has not heard back.

Keller ISD did respond to Inside Edition Digital’s request for comment saying, “Keller ISD has received a cease and desist request regarding the display of recently donated posters featuring the national motto. It is our practice not to comment on issues of pending or potential litigation, but our legal counsel is reviewing the request and will draft an appropriate response.”

Inside Edition Digital reached Patriot Mobile for comment, but has not been contacted.

Trenton Lacy, Kaplan’s civil rights attorney, said in the press statement. “the legislature passed this law to set a good example for schoolchildren, so we are taking action to ensure schools do just that, and conspicuously display compliant posters that everyone is sure to love, equally.”

Lacy, when asked for comments on the cease-and-desist letter, told Inside Edition Digital. “We’ve sent cease and desist letters to all four districts on behalf of parents in those districts. Any potential lawsuit will depend on the districts’ responses; we hope that they’ll do the right thing and replace any noncompliant posters with our clients’ compliant posters without court intervention.”

Inside Edition Digital interviewed Sravan Krishna about his decision to donate the Arabic and rainbow signs to the school board in the wake of the cease-and-desist. “we heard from many students that felt they were being given a message that the signs were meant to tell them they were outsiders in their own school and we wanted to correct that.”

“We didn’t do this for us, we did this for our kids and they are optimistic because they know we will get it done,”He concluded.

Krishna, who has been a resident of Southlake, Texas for 11 years, said that he plans to have the signs placed not only where he lives, but all over Texas.

He said that he has been approached by other parents from the state, asking for a recommendation. “blueprint”Here are some suggestions.

“We’ve had many communities throughout Texas and other states ask for our blueprint or wish us well. We have had 3 other communities join us today,”He stated.

Krishna’s offering of the signs came less than a week after Florida activist Chaz Stevens launched a GoFundMe campaign to create “In God We Trust”As he explained on the crowdfunding site: “Signs in Arabic” “law seemingly presumes these signs are written in English. Oopsie.”

Stevens stated to Inside Edition Digital that he doesn’t know Krishna, but that he was proud of what he did. “good for him!”

Krishna said the same, saying that he was “aware”What Stevens is doing in Florida to add Texas, “While we were trying to figure out our approach, Chaz Stevens’ approach was inspirational too. It’s the right thing to do and we are sure many other communities are doing the same thing. We can learn from each other.”