Texas Man Convicted of Murdering Three People. He later dismembered and burned the bodies as ‘Sacrifices.’

According to authorities, a Texas man admitted to setting fire and dismembering three people. He told investigators that he felt compelled by the pain to do so.

According to a Tarrant County arrest warrant, Jason Alan Thornburg also admitted killing two others during interrogation by Fort Worth Police Department detectives.

Thornburg confessed to having killed a man, and two women, in a motel over the course of five days. The affidavit states that he then cut their bodies up and then put them in a dumpster, before finally setting fire.

In lieu of $1,000,000 bond, the 41-year old is being held at Tarrant County Jail.

Police last week asked for the public’s help in identifying three bodies that had been “burned and heavily dismembered”With “body parts unaccounted for.”Initial investigations indicated that one victim was a child, while another was a teenager girl.

Authorities have identified the victim as David Lueras, 42 years old, from the Dallas area. Thornburg, who was living at a motel in a Fort Worth suburb, said he cut Lueras’ throat and then chopped the body into pieces in his room’s bathtub, the affidavit said. The warrant stated that he killed both women in separate incidents over the following days.

Thornburg claimed that he had been a victim of a robbery. “in-depth knowledge of the Bible and believed that he was being called to commit sacrifices,”According to the affidavit. According to the affidavit, Thornburg also claimed that he had killed his Arizona girlfriend and was a former Fort Worth roommate.

According to court documents, Thornburg’s comments are being investigated by police.

Investigators found surveillance video at the dumpster site that led them to Thornburg. He was taken into custody Monday, authorities stated.