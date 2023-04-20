Texas Cheerleader Shot after Her Friend Unlocked Wrong Car’s Door

The life of a cheerleader was threatened when another cheerleader accidentally opened the car door in a parking lot.

Payton Washington (18) was returning with three cheerleaders after a practice night.

Her fellow cheerleader Heather Roth says she thought she was getting into her own car, but it was midnight and dark outside. She didn’t know it wasn’t her car that she got into.

Heather saw the stranger sitting in her passenger’s seat when she opened up the car door.

The cheerleader quickly realized her mistake and jumped out to go to her car.

Heather, a passenger in the car says: “I see him get out and roll down my window and apologize to him.” “He just threw his hands up and then he pulled out a gun and just started shooting at all of us.”

Payton was struck twice on the back and leg. Heather reports that she then began to vomit blood.

She was medevacked to a hospital where she is in intensive care.

Lynne Shearer of Woodlands Elite Cheer told. Her spleen ruptured. “Her pancreas is damaged,” they removed.

Roth also received a bullet graze.

Elgin in the Houston suburb is home to the Woodlands Elite Generals.

On Tuesday, the police reported that a suspect in the case had been detained.

Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr. was charged with deadly conduct. He could be facing additional charges once police finish their investigation.