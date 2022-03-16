Texas 5-Year Old Found Safe 17 Hours after Wandering Into Wilderness

A 5-year old boy’s family calls him “the toughest little cowboy in Texas”After he disappeared, he spent the night in the cold alone before being found.

Cameron Crumrine, who’s affectionately known as “Curly,”Around dinnertime, he had taken his dogs with him to the Bandera ranch. It is remote and surrounded by thousands of acres of thickbrush and wild animals.

His family was afraid for his safety when the dogs returned to their homes without him.

“It got down to about 35 degrees that night. As the night went on and it got colder and colder, I was thinking the worst,” Curly’s mom said.

“You can’t imagine your life going on and really ever feeling joy again,” Curly’s grandmother said.

For 17 hours 200 volunteers and police officers searched for the little boy.

Curly was spotted by a rancher miles away from his home at 11:30 am the next morning. He waved down a helicopter to help him.

The boy walked towards an ambulance. As he was taken to the helicopter, volunteers cheered.

His family was thrilled to hear that he had been found safe and sound.

Today, Cameron is all smiles, and his family promises all of their cowboy’s adventures from this point forward will be strictly supervised. They’ve also attached a tracking monitor to his watch, just in case.