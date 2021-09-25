Tess Daly fans blown away over star’s Strictly-inspired glamorous outfit for date night

Tess Daly fans blown away over star's Strictly-inspired glamorous outfit for date night
By Brandon Pitt
Tess Daly has stunned her social media followers with a jaw-dropping new snap, glammed up in a gorgeous black dress for a ‘date night’ with husband Vernon Kay.

As she shared her feathered look on Instagram, the Strictly Come Dancing host also wore silver earrings and sleek open-heeled heels.

Tess said that her outfit choice was in reference to the new season Strictly. The live shows will start tonight (September 25).

The 52-year-old captioned the post: “Date night during Strictly season means feathers are on the menu #extra.”

Fans were quick to gush over the former professional model’s sizzling look.



“Ooh love a feather,” said one, who also left a heart-eyes emoji.

“Lovely post you have posted out Tess,” Another person was added.

A third wrote: “Feathered fabulousness.”

Several others simply left a stream of fire emojis.

Tess Winkleman and Claudia Winkleman will present Strictly’s first live show tonight at 7pm. The 140-minute episode will feature the first routines of 15 new celebrity dancers as well as their professional partners.



As per usual, the pressure will be off tonight as none of the celebrities can be kicked out in week one.

Tess posted on Instagram this week to thank the fans who gave feedback about last Saturday’s Strictly Launch Show.

With her best friend Gayle, she put on a stunning display.

The gorgeous photo was captioned: “After an exciting weekend and a busy Monday, a little friend time with my fave @Gayle_x_ was just what I needed.

“Thank you for all of your lovely comments and messages about the launch show on Saturday, we’ve got such a brilliant group of personalities this season, feels like this series is going to be a good one!”

Gayle replied in the comments: “This is the best girl anyone could have in their lives!”

