Tesco launches new range of festive gonks

Tesco launches new range of festive gonks
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

FESTIVE fiends went bonkers for gonks last Christmas, with stars like Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch even jumping on board the trend.

Tesco now has a range of Gonk themed goodies. Trust us, they will be hard to resist.

Tesco has a range of Gonk-themed festive buys from just $4

5

Tesco has a range of Gonk-themed festive buys from just $4Credit: money saver bargain hunters/ facebook
This makes the ideal gift for a gonk lover and it's only £7

5

This makes the ideal gift for a gonk lover and it’s only £7Credit: money saver bargain hunters/ facebook

It’s not just cute and cuddly stuffed gonks this time though as a range of mugs, decorations and tasty treats are adorned with our long-legged, fluffy-bearded pals too.

While Christmas is still some time away, shoppers who are keen to secure them are already searching for them.

Prices appear to start from just £4 for a pack of flavoured syrups, a selection of hot choccy favourites and a make your own cookie pack – all perfect for gifts or a treat for yourself.

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

Snaps of the cute buys in store were shared in the Money Saver Bargain Hunters Facebook group which sent members into a frenzy.

Tagging a gonk-loving pal, one person commented: “All the gonks you need.”

While another said: “deffo gotta have a look”

“Can’t wait to pick these up on my next Tesco trip!” another revealed.

While a fourth added: “they’re everywhere!! Might actually get my hands on some.”

Elsewhere, Poundland is selling a range of spooktacular gonks which are perfect for Halloween.

In other Halloween news, we told you how people are making pumpkins out of Poundland mop heads and it’s so easy.

Meanwhile, shoppers are scrambling to get their hands on Asda’s new Disney Christmas collection – with prices starting at £1.50.

And we also shared how this mother-of-three is celebrating Christmas 3 months EARLY with 5,000 lights and 8ft inflatables.

Tesco shoppers are already rushing in to stock up on these gonk goodies

5

Tesco shoppers are already rushing in to stock up on these gonk goodies
There's a range of sweet treats available including this selection on yummy hot chocolate

5

There’s a range of sweet treats available including this selection on yummy hot chocolate
The gonk items are super cute and ideal for Christmas

5

The gonk items are super cute and ideal for Christmas
Sue Radford gets ready for Christmas with her 22 kids by stocking up on festive gonks and novelty baubles

Latest News

Previous articleRHONJ’s Teresa Guidice slammed for letting daughter Audriana, 12, promote ‘anti-bloat’ powder in Instagram ad
Next articleAhead of Season 6, Boris Kodjoe reveals who he thinks is the funniest ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ cast member 

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder