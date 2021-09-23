Tesco is selling a £10 wearable blanket

By Brandon Pitt
In
WITH chillier nights on the horizon, it may be time to invest in some new fleecy items. 

Tesco is selling a £10 wearable blanket which looks ideal for when you want to snuggle up watching a movie on the sofa.

Credit: Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group/Facebook
Credit: Silentnight

The teddy fleece Silentnight blanket keeps your entire body covered and warm but keeps your hands free.

Even the Snugsie blanket is waterproof and has a foot pocket that keeps your feet warm. 

According to the production description: “We call it the Snugsie, but it’s called many things – slankets, snug rugs, wearable blankets, blanket with sleeves.

“An ultra-soft, lightweight, but warm teddy fleece blanket with large, loose sleeves designed to be useful without getting in the way.

“Simple, practical, and most importantly, super cosy.”

A photo of the product was shared on the Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, with a shopper saying it is £10 in Tesco if you use your clubcard.

Many people seemed keen to snap it up, with one person saying: “Oh my god, it’s like my duvet cover.”

Another added: “Need for the winter.”

