WITH chillier nights on the horizon, it may be time to invest in some new fleecy items.

Tesco is selling a £10 wearable blanket which looks ideal for when you want to snuggle up watching a movie on the sofa.

2 Tesco is selling a wearable fleece blanket – and it can be yours for a tenner Credit: Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group/Facebook

2 The blanket looks perfect for winter nights watching movies Credit: Silentnight

The teddy fleece Silentnight blanket keeps your entire body covered and warm but keeps your hands free.

Even the Snugsie blanket is waterproof and has a foot pocket that keeps your feet warm.

According to the production description: “We call it the Snugsie, but it’s called many things – slankets, snug rugs, wearable blankets, blanket with sleeves.

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

“An ultra-soft, lightweight, but warm teddy fleece blanket with large, loose sleeves designed to be useful without getting in the way.

“Simple, practical, and most importantly, super cosy.”

A photo of the product was shared on the Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, with a shopper saying it is £10 in Tesco if you use your clubcard.

Many people seemed keen to snap it up, with one person saying: “Oh my god, it’s like my duvet cover.”

Another added: “Need for the winter.”

Meanwhile, Aldi is selling a genius couples duvet with TWO separate temperatures & people think it will save relationships.

From sleeping on the sofa to living in separate houses, couples share their unusual bedtime habits just like Susannah Constantine.