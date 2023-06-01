“Terrifying” moment as a Russian missile crashes into Kyiv autobahn packed with cars in latest airstrike

Here’s the horrifying moment that a Russian missile fell out of the sky onto an autoroute in Kyiv, packed full of cars.

Vladimir Putin launched 11 cruise and ballistic missiles on Ukraine’s capital as part of the latest offensive.

7 Dashcam captures a Russian rocket falling from the sky Credit: Reuters

7 This car crashed onto a busy Kyiv street and barely missed hitting a vehicle Credit: Reuters

7 Although it did not explode, it later caught fire as it lay in ruin. Credit: Reuters

Video from dashcams showed debris of a missile falling as it hit traffic along a busy Kyiv road.

The missile struck the ground at the same speed as the cars.

Black smoke and flames engulfed the device after it failed to explode.

Kyiv locals appeared undeterred as traffic continued to continue driving around the obstacle.

The incident was not reported to have caused any casualties.

The warning comes after Ukrainian leaders warned that their country may face nuclear attacks following the drone strikes on Moscow.

A wave of kamikaze flying bombs targeted posh suburbs of the Russian capital where Putin and his cronies have luxury retreats.

The unmanned air strikes came hours after a Ukrainian commander vowed to avenge the latest of a string of Russian air raids on Kyiv.

But Ukraine denied any involvement amid fears that the attacks were another “false flag” ruse ordered by Putin himself to enable him to escalate the conflict.

The Kremlin went on to directly accuse Ukraine of targeting Russia – a claim which backs Putin’s lie that Ukraine and the West are bent on destroying his motherland.

Putin claimed that Ukraine is trying to “intimidate Russia, Russians and attack residential buildings”.

He told me: “We had discussed hitting the command centres in Ukraine.”

“The Kyiv regime chose a different course of action, that of trying to scare Russia, the citizens of Russia, and by striking at residential buildings.

The air defence system in Moscow worked well, but there are still some things to be done.

Within hours, pro-Putin hardline MPs were calling for a nuclear reaction.

The Wagner Group boss, who was in charge of the drone campaign that shook Moscow to its core on the same day, called Putin’s scumbag cronies “scumbags”.

In a furious rant, Yevgeny Prigozhin said he was “deeply outraged” by Putin’s troops doing “f**k all” to stop the barrage of drones reaching the Russian capital.

Several were shot down over the plush district of Rublyovka and caused damage and injuries as the Ukraine war appeared to be coming to Putin’s own backyard.

Raging Prigozhin called Putin’s troops “smelly scumbags”, after they had failed to prevent the drones reaching Moscow.

Translation byTranslation of WarHe erupts: “Smelly, disgusting scumbags!” What’s your plan?

“Get your a**** up from the cabinets you’ve been put in to protect this country.

“You’re the Ministry of Defence. You’ve done f**k all in order to advance.

“Why the f**k are you allowing the arrival of these UAVs to Moscow?”

He said: “What should ordinary people do when UAVs loaded with explosives fly into their homes?

“As a citizen, I’m deeply outraged that these scumbags calmly sit on their fat a**** smeared with expensive creams.

I believe the people are entitled to ask these stupid questions.

I warned you about this many times. “But no one will listen.”

Earlier this month, Prigozhin again branded Putin’s defence chiefs “scum” who get fat in offices while leaving his mercenary troops to die without ammunition.

On Tuesday, footage showed drones in Moscow area flying over before they were shot down with plumes of smoke.

The residents reported hearing loud bangs, followed by a smell of gasoline.

While FSB agents rushed around to several sites, locals were in a state of panic as they saw the windows blown from tall blocks and buildings.

Maxim Ivanov of the Russian parliament called the attack by drones on Moscow the worst since World War Two.

The sham of cowardice and collaboration, along with betrayal, will inflict an irreparable shame on your family, he warned.

Dmitry Peskov from the Kremlin said the strikes “clearly” were “the Kyiv regime’s response to one of our highly effective strikes at a decision centre”.

It marks the second attack on Moscow after two drones hit the Kremlin earlier this month in what was branded an assassination attempt on Putin.

Moscow has remained largely undisturbed by the ravages of Putin’s war, which has killed up to 200,000 Russian troops and claimed the lives of thousands of Ukrainian civilians.

7 Vladimir Putin has ordered an attack on Kyiv by missiles on Monday Credit: Alamy

7 The Russian capital of Moscow was rocked by explosions after drone strikes this past week Credit: East2West

7 Drone strikes caused explosions to occur in several buildings, including an apartment block. Credit: East2West