‘Terrible Thoy,’ Lonely and Decrepit Oregon Lighthouse on Sale for $6.5 Million

For $6.5 million, you can own a haunting, abandoned lighthouse on the northwest coast of Oregon. Accessible only by helicopter, it is not accessible from indoor plumbing and has no running water.

Built in 1881 and abandoned for 65 years, the towering structure is the state’s only offshore lighthouse.

Extreme weather makes it nearly impossible to reach the island from a boat. Crews that worked there were stranded on the island for several months and called it home. “Terrible Tilly”It was cold, wet, and dangerous

One mile from Oregon’s Tillamook Head is the lonely lighthouse.

Private property that is part of Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge can only be reached via helicopter with permission from the owners.

The lighthouse guided ships on dangerous journeys up the Columbia River, and was instrumental in the creation of the Pacific Northwest’s shipbuilding industry and the World War II development.

Its remote location meant that construction costs totalled $123,493 dollars in 1881 dollars. It was the most expensive lighthouse constructed on the West Coast. The structure is in poor condition due to storms, seawater and waves-born boulders. There are many broken windows and extensive rust.