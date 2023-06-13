Teresa Giudice storms out of RHONJ reunion in tears after Joe Gorga makes ‘disgraceful’ comments about her daughter Gia

TERESA Giudice has left the set of the RHONJ Reunion after a massive argument with her brother.

Teresa, 51, had an ongoing fight with her brother Joe Gorga, 43, and his wife Melissa Gorga, 44, all season, and it came to a head at the reunion.

5 Teresa Giudice got very emotional during the third part of the RHONJ reunion Credit: Bravo

5 Teresa ended up storming off the set to get away from the cameras Credit: Bravo

In a preview for part three of the Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion, Bravo gave fans a little taste of the action.

The clip starts with Joe accusing Teresa’s daughter Gia, 22, of saying her uncle is too good for Melissa.

After hearing the accusation, Teresa called her daughter to hear her side of the story.

Gia said, “I called him regarding the wedding saying that he should do the right thing.

“That Nonna and Nonno are looking down on them, and my mom wanted him to walk her down the aisle.”

She continued, “I never told him that he could do better than my Aunt Melissa.

“And it’s sad, Zio Joe, that you’re trying to call me a liar.”

Before she answered, Melissa told Joe not to comment on what Gia said so it wouldn’t go any further.

At this point, Teresa looks visibly upset and said she “didn’t understand” what was happening because she was “always good to (Joe).”

She said she always put her brother first, and he agreed.

Soon, she started to sob and call the situation “disgraceful” before she storms off the set to compose herself.

CHOOSING SIDES

After watching the season and seeing the preview, Real Housewives fans have chosen sides in the Giudice versus Gorga debate.

One said, “The Gorgas are beyond disgusting. 100% believe Gia’s version.

“She would actually have to believe Joe would leave her in order to say that and NO ONE with eyes would ever think Joe will actually leave Melissa.”

Someone else said, “Melissa’s smirk as Teresa is choking up crying says everything you need to know. Just hateful.”

“A normal person hearing that their uncle said they said something they didn’t would have been surprised by the call … There was none of that. Gia was rehearsed. I don’t believe her,” added a third.

Another commented, “I don’t know if Gia is lying or telling the truth, what I do know is that this young lady has been bought into this mess since she was a small child.

“I don’t care what Gia has to say. She’s ride or die for her mom, as she should be.”

REUNION BATTLE

In part two of the reunion, Teresa and Melissa went head-to-head over allegations about how the reality television personality ended up in jail.

On the June 6 episode, Andy Cohen confronted Teresa, saying: “You don’t really think that your brother and sister-in-law.”

The Namaste B$tches co-host then abruptly cut off Andy and claimed: “They hung out with people.”

Andy continued: “You don’t think that they are responsible for you going to jail?”

Teresa then explained that she believes her brother and Melissa “hung out with people that were responsible” for putting her and her ex-husband in federal prison and alleged that she had “proof” after speaking to the FBI.

Melissa clapped back: “No, we didn’t. I don’t even know the man you’re talking about.”

Teresa responded: “My brother knows who he is.”

Melissa then chimed in: “What, do you think we were hanging out with an ex-partner of Joe? How do we even know him?”

Speaking out on the June 5 episode ofBehind The Velvet Ropepodcast, Joe dished: “When [Joe and Melissa] came on the show, they were very good friends with my ex-partner’s attorney, which went to the feds, which I think Melissa and Joe were involved.”

Now, Joe Giudice’s former business partner, Joe Mastropole, is sharing his side in an exclusive interview with The U.S. Sun.

Joe confirmed that he doesn’t know Melissa and she didn’t have a part in his previous lawsuit against Joe.

“That’s bullshit. I’ve never met her in my entire life,” he exclusively told The U.S. Sun.

“If I saw her, I wouldn’t have even recognized her.”

He did admit, however, that he does know Joe Gorga.

“I know Joe Gorga but don’t know Melissa at all… I know Joe as a friend, that’s all,” he added.

5 The emotional outburst came after Teresa’s brother Joe made an accusation about her daughter Credit: Bravo

5 Teresa ended up calling her daughter Gia on set to settle the situation /_giagiudice