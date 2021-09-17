Tense McDonald’s milkshake standoff in city centre at street preacher’s anti-LGBT rant

An infamous street preacher has struck again, blocking off a city centre McDonalds and being threatened with a milkshake drenching because of alleged anti LGBT sentiments.

Eyewitnesses indicated that the same man who caused the scene Wednesday was also drenched with milk by an angry crowd in July.

He allegedly used homophobic language and was attacked with eggs. This week, on Hull’s Jameson Street, he was shouting at crowds again, and even called one woman “a witch.”

The preacher, who is becoming widely recognised in the city centre, was joined by a female friend at around 4.45pm, HullLive reported.









A crowd of people were seen laughing at him as he began shouting: “Guys, witchcraft is evil in the eyes of God. Turn from your witchcraft, turn from your evil ways.”

A witness said it was not dissimilar to the July incident when a group of young people had taken issue with what the man was saying, which was believed to have involved the LGBT community.

Humberside Police were called and the witness said he saw three officers lead the man away from the scene to de-escalate the situation as the crowd cheered.

Witness said that a police van was there to take him away.

Witnesses stated that this was a similar situation to last week, with a teenage girl attempting to throw a McDonald’s milkshake towards him before the preacher’s pleading prompted the young woman to walk away.

The witness said: “The preacher had attracted a fairly large group of onlookers. They were not hanging on his every word but seemed angry with what he was saying.







(Image: kwoolhouse)



“I stopped to listen and he seemed to be spouting rather homophobic and misogynistic sentiments in the guise of a Christian message. From what I could hear he branded one heckler a ‘witch’ but she gave as good as she got and was cheered by some of those listening.

“I’ve seen him in town before and his views are certainly divisive and police have been present but none were there on Wednesday.”

He continued: “He continued to go despite threats of throwing a McDonald’s milkshake at his face.

The witness said that they are not certain this will be the final time they will see the preacher in Hull.

For the latest breaking news stories and incredible tales from the Daily Star, sign up for our newsletter by clicking here.