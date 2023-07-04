Tennis holidays in Greece and staycations with Wimbledon Experience

FROM intensive tennis weeks and one-on-one coaching, to gentle knock-arounds or a sociable evening game of “tipsy tennis”, activity holiday specialist Mark Warner has been acing provision of the sport for nearly 50 years.

All five of their properties are equipped with expert staff, equipment and a wide range of sports courts.

3 The ­Paleros Beach Resort in Greece has intensive tennis weeks led by a professional player

Tennis weeks are a great way to learn and improve. They include 20 hours in-court coaching, plus tournaments and clinics.

Seven nights’ half-board at the ­Paleros Beach Resort in Greece is from £1,279pp, including Gatwick flights on September 24. Visit markwarner.co.uk, or call 0845 322-5037.

If you’re more into watching the action than playing, Princess Cruises’ guests can enjoy Wimbledon-themed fun on board all of its 15 ships from today until July 16.

Onboard, there will be paddle tennis competitions, as well as live coverage and games themed around tennis. There will also be strawberries, Pimms, and whipped cream served.

Book a cruise for 2024 or 2025 during the tournament and you’ll get up to £550 onboard spend. Princess.com has more information or you can call 03443388663.

The charming cottage complex in South Devon near Dittisham, a village on the edge of the sea, offers a grass tennis court for capturing the full Wimbledon experience.

These six units, sleeping from 2-6 people, all share the same immaculate tennis court and all other amenities such as a gym, indoor pool, sauna and games room.

Prices range from £750 for three nights in a one-bed apartment this July or August to £2,925 for three nights in a six-bed farmhouse. Visit oneoffplaces.co.uk.

Start them young with a stay at the 5H Pine Cliffs Resort on Portugal’s Algarve coast.

Annabel Croft Tennis Academy offers programmes to all ages starting as early as 3 years.

The two wooden life-sized pirate ships, the eight outdoor swimming pools and the bouncy house will be a hit with the kids.

Enjoy nine different restaurants as well as two bars.

Seven nights’ B&B is from £679pp including Gatwick flights on December 5 and private transfers to the resort. Tropical Sky.co.uk.

3 Get the kids playing tennis with a stay at the 5H Pine Cliffs Resort on Portugal’s Algarve coast Credit: Supplied

3 Enjoy a complete Wimbledon experience at this charming cottage complex in South Devon, near Dittisham village.

Blessed with more than 300 days of sunshine a year, there’s always a great time for a game of tennis in Menorca. Going in the autumn means you won’t be breaking into a sweat on the court.

And for excellent facilities, the 4H Alua Illa De Menorca in S’Algar has it all, with tennis, bowling, football and multi-sports courts. There is also a huge pool complex – and it’s just a short walk from a rocky cove.

Seven nights’ half-board is from £559pp, including flights from East Midlands on October 17 with 22kg baggage and transfers. To book, see jet2holidays.com.